Otonomy to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in a pre-recorded company fireside chat, which will be available on the conference website beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on November 22, 2021.



A link to the fireside chat will also become available at the same time through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com).

Otonomy will be participating in 1x1 meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 1, and meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

