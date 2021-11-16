Tilray to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), invites all stockholders of record to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) which will be held on November 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The record date for the Annual Meeting was September 24, 2021. In light of the ongoing public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via live webcast over the internet.

It is important that all shares be represented and voted at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company encourages them to submit their proxy as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

Stockholders who have their control number will be able to join, vote, and submit questions online during the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TLRY2021. Please log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

For stockholders that come through their brokerage firm's website and do not have their control number, they can gain access to the meeting by logging into their brokerage firm's website 15 minutes prior to the meeting start, selecting the shareholder communications mailbox to link through to the meeting, and the control number will automatically populate.

Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

