Humacyte Presents Preclinical Results of Small-Diameter HAV™ for Use as a BTT Shunt in Pediatric Heart Disease at American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced positive results from a preclinical study of the small-diameter (3.5mm) HAV in a primate model simulating pediatric heart disease were presented at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2021.

In this initial preclinical study, five non-immunosuppressed juvenile primates were surgically implanted with the 3.5mm diameter HAVs as modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas shunts (mBTTs). The mBTT shunt operation is used as an initial stage of some pediatric surgical procedures to repair severe congenital heart defects. The 3.5mm HAVs were implanted into primates as mBTT shunts using standard surgical techniques, and the animals were studied for three to six months. Each of the HAVs remained patent during the study and exhibited repopulation with vascular cells. Two of the primates showed a stronger xenogeneic response to the human HAV material, an often expected outcome when implanting human tissue into animals, that resulted in mid-graft dilatations. The presentation was made at the AHA meeting by Humacyte Senior Preclinical Scientist Kevin Nash, Ph.D.

The 3.5mm diameter HAV has smaller product dimensions but is manufactured using a similar process as Humacyte’s 6mm HAV system currently being evaluated in advanced-stage clinical trials in vascular trauma, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. The production of the functional 3.5mm HAV is indicative of the potentially broad application of Humacyte’s proprietary bioengineered tissue platform and manufacturing processes. Preclinical testing of the 3.5mm HAV is also underway in adult primates, and these preclinical studies are designed to support the future advancement of the HAV into adult human studies in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG).

“Exploring the potential use of the HAV in cardiac surgical procedures represents a logical expansion of Humacyte’s bioengineered vascular platform. Our HAVs are being tested in high-fidelity primate models of human heart disease, progressing our off-the-shelf regenerative medicine technology beyond the three vascular indications currently being evaluated in clinical trials,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “We have observed that HAVs repopulate with the patient’s own cells to become living vascular tissues. This data demonstrates the potential of the small diameter HAV to remodel and regenerate in a similar way to become a living cardiovascular tissue, expanding the possibilities of the HAV platform, and potentially providing small diameter HAVs in the future as off-the-shelf options to improve outcomes in cardiac bypass surgery.”

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. It is the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

