ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2021 gross profit of $0.04 million, compared to a gross loss of $0.64 million for the third quarter 2020;





Third quarter 2021 net income of $1.37 million, compared to a net loss of $1.33 million for the third quarter 2020;





First nine months 2021 revenue of $34.85 million, representing a +28.6% YOY;





Working capital of $11.84 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $4.86 million as of December 31, 2020;





Cash and cash equivalents of $8,73 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $4.30 million as of December 31, 2020.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

For the third quarter of 2021, revenues decreased by $0.40 million, or 3.3%, to $11.90 million from $12.30 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues from our Ecommerce O2O advertising and marketing services and technical solutions services business segments, which was partially offset by the increase in revenues from our internet advertising and related services business segment.

Cost of revenues

Total cost of revenues decreased by $1.09 million, or 8.4%, to $11.86 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $12.95 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the decrease in costs and the improvement of gross margin rate of our internet advertising and related services, and the decrease in cost associated with technical solutions services, which was in line with the decrease in the related revenues.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross profit was $0.04 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to gross loss of $0.64 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to the improvement of gross margin rate of our main stream of service revenues generating from the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services. Gross profit margin was 0.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to gross loss margin of 5.2% for the same period of last year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses was $0.06 million, remained unchanged for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of last year. There was no significant fluctuation of our sales and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.88 million, or 148.5%, to $1.47 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $0.59 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in general departmental expenses, which were primarily related to the expansion of our new office in Guangzhou.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.02 million, or 22.1%, to $0.09 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $0.11 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was mainly attributable to a reduction in headcount in our research and development department.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $1.57 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.40 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 13.2% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 11.4% for the same period of last year.

Other income (expense), net

Total other net income was $2.82 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to total other net expense of $0.08 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily attributable to the increase in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



Net income (loss) attributable to CNET and earnings (loss) per share

Net income attributable to CNET was $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.04, for the third quarter of 2021. This compared to net loss attributable to CNET of $1.33 million, or loss per share of $0.06, for the same period of last year.

First Nine Months 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

For the first nine months of 2021, revenues increased by $7.75 million, or 28.6%, to $34.85 million from $27.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in revenues from our Internet advertising and related services business segment, as a result of economic recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak since the second half of fiscal 2020.

Cost of revenues

For the first nine months of 2021, cost of revenues increased by $9.19 million, or 34.6%, to $35.74 million from $26.55 million for the same period of last year. The increase in cost of revenues was primary attributable to the increase in costs associated with the distribution of the right to use search engine marketing service we purchased from key search engines during the periods, which were in line with the increase in the related revenues.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross loss was $0.89 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to a gross profit of $0.56 million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to the negative gross margin rate incurred by our main stream of service revenues.

Overall gross loss margin was 2.6% for first nine months of 2021, compared to a gross profit margin of 2.1% for the same period of last year.

Operating expenses

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $0.13 million, or 45.7%, to $0.16 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $0.29 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses related to restricted shares granted and issued to our sales staff during the first fiscal quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $5.85 million, or 129.3%, to $10.37 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $4.52 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in share-based compensation expenses and general office administrative expenses, which was partially offset by the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.19 million, or 43.3%, to $0.25 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $0.44 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses related to restricted shares granted and issued to our research and development staff during the first fiscal quarter of last year.

Operating loss

Loss from operations increased by $6.97 million, or 148.3%, to $11.67 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $4.70 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 33.5% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 17.3% for the same period of last year.

Other income (expense), net

Total other net income was $9.91 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $nil million for the same period of last year, which was primarily due to the increase in gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities.



Net loss attributable to CNET and loss per share

As a result of the foregoing, net loss attributable to CNET was $1.59 million, or loss per share of $0.05, for the first nine months of 2021. This compared to net loss attributable to CNET of $4.61 million, or loss per share of $0.22, for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.73 million, compared to $4.30 million as of December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable, net was $2.67 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $2.41 million as of December 31, 2020. Working capital was $11.84 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $4.86 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $6.60 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.60 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $6.10 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $1.27 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $17.11 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.43 million for the same period of last year.

Recent Developments

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company finalized its blockchain infrastructure (“BIF”) platform for business applications of Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”) one-stop enterprise-level blockchain network and application services. Upon test launch of its BIF automation platform, the Company cooperated with one of its strategic partners to provide digital transformations and solutions of NFT through BIF platform. The Company expects to fully launch the platform to MSMEs during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Company completed an upgrade to its official website reflecting the Company’s recent developments on its BIF platform and related business transformation. The Company is integrating its value-added blockchain service platform into its existing information services and expects to become an integrated digital operation service provider with Information + transaction + Blockchain in the near future.

In addition to the Company’s continuous development and efforts on its blockchain related solutions and platform, it remains active on its big data supported marketing promotion services. The Company was authorized by JD.com, Inc. as a business expansion service provider for WanDianBao, a micro service solution for JD.com online stores.

ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents * $ 8,731 $ 4,297 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,198 and $4,247, respectively * 2,669 2,407 Prepayment and deposit to suppliers * 8,673 4,657 Due from related parties * 96 61 Other current assets * 1,658 1,462 Total current assets 21,827 12,884 Long-term investments * 1,911 67 Operating lease right-of-use assets * 2,042 48 Property and equipment, net * 190 60 Intangible assets, net * 3,275 2,557 Blockchain platform applications development costs 4,408 4,406 Long-term deposits and prepayments * 481 39 Deferred tax assets, net * 781 606 Total Assets $ 34,915 $ 20,667 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable * $ 750 $ 608 Advance from customers * 1,311 1,436 Accrued payroll and other accruals * 350 489 Taxes payable * 3,414 3,430 Operating lease liabilities * 193 18 Lease payment liability related to short-term leases * 150 203 Other current liabilities * 136 333 Warrant liabilities 3,686 1,505 Total current liabilities 9,990 8,022





Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-Non current * 1,923 32 Long-term borrowing from a related party 135 134 Total Liabilities 12,048 8,188 Commitments and contingencies Equity: ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity Common stock (US$0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 and 50,000,000 35 26 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; issued and outstanding 35,332,677 shares and 26,062,915 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) Additional paid-in capital 61,761 49,772 Statutory reserves 2,598 2,598 Accumulated deficit (42,566 ) (40,980 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,104 1,129 Total ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 22,932 12,545 Noncontrolling interests (65 ) (66 ) Total equity 22,867 12,479 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 34,915 $ 20,667

*All of the VIEs' assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company’s general assets.





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(In thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (US $) (US $) (US $) (US $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues From unrelated parties $ 34,843 $ 27,086 $ 11,896 $ 12,300 From a related party 4 18 4 4 Total revenues 34,847 27,104 11,900 12,304 Cost of revenues 35,739 26,548 11,857 12,945 Gross (loss)/profit (892 ) 556 43 (641 ) Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 159 293 58 58 General and administrative expenses 10,366 4,520 1,471 592 Research and development expenses 251 443 88 113 Total operating expenses 10,776 5,256 1,617 763 Loss from operations (11,668 ) (4,700 ) (1,574 ) (1,404 ) Other income/(expenses) Interest income/(expense), net 3 - 1 1 Other income/(expenses), net 265 (4 ) (37 ) (21 ) Loss on disposal of long-term investments (38 ) - - - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 9,682 4 2,853 (64 ) Total other income/(expenses) 9,912 - 2,817 (84 ) (Loss)/income before income tax benefit (1,756 ) (4,700 ) 1,243 (1,488 ) and noncontrolling interests Income tax benefit 171 87 131 155 Net (loss)/income (1,585 ) (4,613 ) 1,374 (1,333 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) 2 1 - Net (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (1,586 ) $ (4,611 ) $ 1,375 $ (1,333 ) Net (loss)/income $ (1,585 ) $ (4,613 ) $ 1,374 $ (1,333 ) Foreign currency translation loss (25 ) (135 ) (2 ) (203 ) Comprehensive (loss)/income $ (1,610 ) $ (4,748 ) $ 1,372 $ (1,536 ) Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) 3 - 2 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. $ (1,611 ) $ (4,745 ) $ 1,372 $ (1,534 ) (Loss)/earnings per share (Loss)/earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,279,304 21,271,301 35,332,220 21,720,259





ZW DATA ACTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)