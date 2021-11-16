Greg Crouse Joins FTI Consulting’s Dispute Advisory Services Practice as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its Dispute Advisory Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Greg Crouse as a Senior Managing Director.



Based in Dallas, Mr. Crouse has 30 years of hands-on technical implementation and software development experience within the financial services, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and public sectors. He applies that expertise to assist clients in highly technical intellectual property and systems implementation litigation to establish liability.

“I am delighted to welcome Greg to the Dispute Advisory Services team,” said Vincent Thomas, Co-Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Greg offers unique perspectives and further enhances our ability to provide expert witness testimony and advice to our global clients dealing with complex and extremely technical disputes.”

Mr. Crouse has served as an expert witness in dozens of intellectual property disputes, failed systems implementations and complex litigation in federal, state and arbitration cases, providing litigation strategy, expert reports and testimony. He has led efforts to create and revise technically related policies and procedures for financial institutions, manufacturing firms and energy firms. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Crouse led the Texas advisory services practice for a national accounting and consulting firm.

