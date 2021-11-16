Genenta To Present Updated Phase I/II Data At Upcoming Scientific Congresses SNO AND ASH

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced today that it will be presenting updated preliminary Phase I/II clinical data on Temferon at two upcoming scientific congresses.



The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 2021 Annual Meeting and Education Day, November 18-21, Boston, USA

Title: TEM-GBM: A Phase I-IIa Dose-Escalation Study Delivering IFN-Α within Glioblastoma Multiforme Tumor Microenvironment by Genetically Modified TIE-2 Expressing Monocytes

Type: Poster presentation

Time: Friday November 19, 2021, 7.30 PM – 9.30 PM ET

63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021, December 11-14, Atlanta, USA and virtual

Title: TEM-GBM: An Open-Label, Phase I/IIa Dose-Escalation Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Genetically Modified Tie-2 Expressing Monocytes to Deliver IFN-α within Glioblastoma Tumor Microenvironment

Type: Poster presentation

Day: Sunday December 12, 2021, 6 PM – 8 PM ET

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.