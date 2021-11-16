North America Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring EDF Trading, Edison International, General Electric, Honeywell International, Wendel Energy Services

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American EaaS market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027)

The global energy as a service market in North America is driven by the factors such as rising industrialization across the region and increasing focus on reducing energy costs.

The other factors such as increasing distributed energy sources, reducing renewable power generation cost, and government support in form of rebates and tax benefits for new energy efficiency projects are projected to drive the scope of energy as a service market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the North American energy as a service market is significantly driven by the increasing focus of end-users towards maintaining energy consumption. For instance, WGL Energy Systems (WGL Energy) offers the Resilient Energy Supply Node (RESNode), an EaaS solution that is intended to offer the US Department of Defense considerable flexibility in securing cyber secure, highly dependable, and grid-independent electricity generation.

The North American EaaS market is hardly hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the manufacturing units were shut down during the initial months of the COVID-19 across the major economies in North America. Lockdowns imposed by the governments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak have not only affected manufacturing however also affected the upcoming energy efficiency projects for renewable energy generation. Due to which the market experienced a decline in growth.

Based on type, the market is segmented into power generation services, operational and maintenance services, and energy efficiency and optimization services. Among these, the power generation services segment is projected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period.

The rapid industrialization and commercial sector due to which the energy demand is increasing is further augmenting the demand for EaaS. Hence accelerate the market growth. Based on end-user, the energy as a service market in North America is categorized into commercial, industrial, and others (government).

Among these, the energy as a service in industrial end-user is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Whereas commercial sector is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the establishment of educational institutions, healthcare institutes, information centers, airports, and others and increasing energy demand by these end-users.

Based on the demographic viewpoint, the North America Energy as a Service market has been segmented into the US and Canada. The US is likely to hold a major share in the North America Energy as a Service market over the forecast period.

New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.

