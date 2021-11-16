English Danish

To NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen

16 November 2021

Announcement no. 18/2021

Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in the BANK of Greenland

The BANK of Greenland hereby reports on transactions in the BANK of Greenland shares carried out by physical and legal persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please see the attached appendix for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Kind regards

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

General Manager

Direct phone number: +299 34 78 02, e-mail: mbk@banken.gl

Appendix: GrønlandsBANKENs Erhvervsfond - sale of shares

Attachment