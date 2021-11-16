Promises Brazos Valley Announces Partnership with Key Insurance Providers

College Station, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Brazos Valley, the newest inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment center to join the Promises Behavioral Health family, announced its partnership with Magellan Health and Aetna Insurance, which began early November. These key partnerships allow for more accessible addiction treatment services that benefit patients and will allow more affordable care options.

Promises Brazos Valley opened its doors to the public in March 2021 in College Station, Texas. The facility provides a safe space to heal from substance use disorders while also creating clinically sound treatment programs. The goal is to provide these quality treatment services to a diverse population and remove the barriers that keep people from getting help, including affordability.

Both Magellan Health and Aetna serve millions of customers across the United States every year. By working with these providers, Promises Brazos Valley can extend its treatment options to a wider variety of clients.

“We are so excited about this announcement. By going into network with these providers, we now have furthered our ability to help as many people as possible reclaim their lives and begin to heal,” said Cameron House, CEO of Promise Brazos Valley. “It’s partnerships like these that make it possible for us to create a truly accessible experience for our clients.”

The facility leadership and staff see this as the beginning of many new opportunities to remove treatment barriers and are optimistic about future partnerships of this kind. Along with this announcement, Promises Brazos Valley always accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. For more information on treatment options and insurance verification at Promises Brazos Valley, call (888) 393-0391 or visit brazosvalleyrehab.com.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change for the patient and the entire family network. For more information, please visit www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

