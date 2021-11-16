Fantasy 360 Technologies Announces Deep Signal, the first Hyper-Immersive Game for the UNCONTAINED Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech ("Fantasy 360" or “Immersive Tech” or the "Company") (CSE:VRAR) (OTC:FNTTF) (FWB:79W), is thrilled to announce the release of their in-house developed hyper-immersive game for their UNCONTAINED platform titled Deep Signal.



See the Deep Signal game trailer video here.

Leaning on the company's past experience in building rich escape experiences, the first game in the Deep Signal franchise is a multiplayer sci-fi narrative experience. Deep Signal serves as the companies premier example of the core technologies and experiential aspects of what Uncontained games can be.

Played within the UNCONTAINED standalone and interconnected attractions, the space adventure takes players on an interstellar journey into unexplored galaxies piloting your Pathseeker Titan ship. The experience incorporates innovations the company has amassed since 2017 in designing escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment Centers and top global brands.

Featuring UNCONTAINED/OS and its hyper immersion technology, including player motion capture, haptics, force feedback controls, spatial audio, and thermal effects it offers a complete original narrative and setting, and players are immersed in ways not previously available in standard VR experiences.

Tim Bieber, CEO commented, "The Metaverse is the future, and we’re excited to announce Deep Signal as the first of many games to be experienced within our platform. With our pending acquisition of Synthesis VR and access to over 300 games, we’re excited to add them to our growing catalog of Metaverse experiences.”

The team behind Fantasy 360 Technologies is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President) and Cathy Hackl (CEO of Futures Intelligence Group, Metaverse Strategist, & Tech Futurist).

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the Physical Metaverse. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

