Abyssinia Biologics Debuts Data on Ultra-sensitive Plasma Immunoassay for Key Synaptotoxin in Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis

Assay developed using Abyssinia proprietary antibodies shows promise as sensitive and specific companion diagnostic

Further pre-clinical data hints at potential therapeutic applications of antibodies

DURHAM, N.H. and BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abyssinia Biologics, LLC, a biotechnology company focused on developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) diagnostic and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, today announced the publication of a study entitled, “An Ultra-sensitive Immunoassay Detects and Quantifies Soluble Aβ Oligomers in Human Plasma,” in the Journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The publication is the result of a two-year collaboration designed to characterize and investigate the preclinical diagnostic and therapeutic utility of Abyssinia Biologics’ two monoclonal antibody candidates, ABY-71A1 and ABY-1G5, having novel anti-oligomeric Aβ binding properties.

Over the last two decades, independent research institutes worldwide have provided data supporting the role of soluble oligomers of the amyloid β-protein (oAβ) as an important and early trigger in the pathogenic cascade of Alzheimer’s disease. For example, soluble oligomers cause synaptic dysfunction, neuritic injury, microgliosis, and increased tau phosphorylation. To date, there are few antibodies in clinical development that selectively target soluble synaptotoxic Aβ oligomers, and there have been no rigorously validated immunoassays specific for capturing and quantifying this low-abundance biomarker of AD in human blood. “We are encouraged by the excellent data coming from the Selkoe Lab that validates our candidates’ potential. Our focus is on the science and bringing this immunoassay and the potential immunotherapies to the clinic and on a path to help patients with AD,” said Dr. Robert Lawton, founding scientist of Abyssinia Biologics.

Experiments just published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia led by the Selkoe Lab at the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, further characterized the unique oligomer-preferring properties of monoclonal antibodies ABY-71A1 and ABY-1G5 and detailed their use as sensitive and specific reagents for capture of soluble Aβ oligomers in human brain tissue, CSF and plasma. The immunoassay developed by Brigham Drs. Lei Liu and Dennis Selkoe and colleagues showed excellent dilution linearity in CSF and plasma with little to no matrix effects, good spike-recovery, and specific immunodepletion. The paper also presents early CSF correlative data suggesting that the oAβ levels detected by ABY-71A1 in CSF may correlate with tau and phospho-tau protein levels that can be diagnostic of AD.

Additional pre-clinical experiments at the Selkoe Lab elucidated the therapeutic potential of the antibodies. Selkoe et al. showed ABY-71A1 can potently neutralize the synaptotoxicity of AD brain-derived soluble oAβ, as demonstrated by experiments measuring long-term potentiation (LTP) in mouse hippocampus. Furthermore, oAβ purified from AD brain by ABY-71A1 potently inhibits hippocampal LTP, suggesting that the antibody is binding to synaptotoxic species of Aβ.

About ABY-71A1 and ABY-1G5

ABY-71A1 and ABY-1G5 are monoclonal antibodies designed to bind oligomers of Aβ, and they are currently in preclinical development as plasma-based diagnostic tools and as potential immunotherapeutics.

About Abyssinia Biologics, LLC:

Abyssinia Biologics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing Alzheimer's disease (AD) diagnostic and therapeutic candidates with world-leading academic collaborators. The Company’s portfolio includes a sensitive immunoassay in preclinical development as a diagnostic tool, two monoclonal antibody potential immunotherapy candidates in preclinical development, and a novel oligomeric amyloid beta (Aβ) immunogen. Antibodies ABY-71A1 and ABY-1G5 specifically target toxic, soluble, oligomeric species of Aβ. Abyssinia Biologics is actively looking for partnership opportunities with companies in the CNS space that are dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and preventing Alzheimer’s disease. The Company is headquartered in Durham, New Hampshire.

