Adventist Health Selects R1 as Patient Billing Partner in its Quest for Consumer Excellence

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced a new patient billing partnership with California-based Adventist Health, which serves more than 80 communities along the West Coast as well as in Hawaii.



VisitPay, recently acquired by R1, provides the financial engagement component of Entri, R1’s intelligent patient access platform. Through this partnership, Adventist Health will be able to offer a seamless consumer experience utilizing Entri’s patient intake, registration and billing technology.

Adventist Health’s strategic vision is to become a center of excellence for the consumer experience – one that is personalized, relationship-based and lifelong, in which a patient’s information continues end to end in a digital-first approach. As a system that serves multiple diverse demographics, Adventist Health leaders recognized that they needed a solution that could deliver a tailored and exceptional financial experience to achieve that vision.

“With VisitPay, we’re redesigning our financial experience to empower consumer decision-making and inspire a future of health that supports the whole patient—their physical, mental, social, spiritual and financial needs included,” said Todd Hofheins, chief financial officer for Adventist Health. “This is a key part of our mission as a faith-based provider. The VisitPay solution will help us deliver on our 2030 strategic plan to improve the patient experience, elevating our digital interactions to at least 50% of consumer engagements, supported by an exceptional human touch. Further, its connection to R1’s solutions for patient intake make it an ideal complement to our Cerner EMR environment.”

Adventist Health selected VisitPay as its partner of choice for patient financial experience after a highly competitive evaluation process. VisitPay’s track record of driving significant improvement in its patient Net Promoter Score to levels typically seen by leading consumer brands, and an increase in payment yield of more than 70% across similar systems, were key factors in Adventist Health’s decision.

“We’re proud to be the provider of choice for consumer-first health systems such as Adventist Health,” said Kent Ivanoff, CEO of VisitPay, an R1 Company. “Our API-first approach will enable Adventist Health to treat patients with support and empathy throughout the full payment experience while accelerating our technology integration with R1 Entri. We look forward to supporting Adventist Health’s digital and consumer transformation.”

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities. Through this work, Adventist Health is leading a 21st century well-being transformation movement. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, its innovative Adventist Health Hospital@Home program that provides virtual in-patient care at home, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 37,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being.

