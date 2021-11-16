A resounding success for Le Sherbrooke: Nearly 60% of units already sold!

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one week after the official opening of the Sales Office on November 6th, Le Sherbrooke is already sold at nearly 60%. Broccolini’s latest and most prestigious residential real estate project, offering 515 suites, ranging from studios to penthouses, is on track to set a record for sales velocity.



Delighted by the performance of this landmark project, Anthony Broccolini, COO of Broccolini, invites Montrealers to come discover this gem as soon as possible, at the Sales Office located at 1528 Sherbrooke Street West.

“We’re really looking forward to starting construction. The pandemic delayed the project’s launch for a few months, but soon all entry points to downtown Montreal will have their Broccolini building,” he said at the launch event.

In the words of Debbie LaFave, Vice President of Immobilier Baker and Broccolini’s partner for the marketing and sales of Le Sherbrooke, “Our sales expertise, both in Montreal and Toronto, allowed us to predict that units of this quality would be highly coveted, but the rate of sales is even exceeding our expectations! The lifestyle offered by Le Sherbrooke addresses a market need that we’re currently seeing in all major Canadian cities, namely for prestigious homes that require less maintenance and offer a greater level of freedom to their owners.”

Located in the heart of Montreal’s Golden Square Mile, Le Sherbrooke exemplifies timeless luxury, not only for its unique and distinguished architecture, but also for its highly strategic location.

“True luxury is being in the very heart of downtown, within walking distance of the best restaurants, stores, museums and theatres,” adds Jean Langlois, Director of Communications and Marketing at Broccolini.

Delivery of the units is scheduled for 2025. For more information, you can visit the website at www.lesherbrooke.com.

About Broccolini

Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development, and real-estate services in Canada. The company provides a wide range of services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential markets, acting variously as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer. Broccolini’s Real Estate Management subsidiary currently owns and manages a portfolio of more than 45 properties, representing a total of over 11 million square feet of assets.

About Immobilier Baker

Baker is a member of the Peerage Realty Partners group of companies. For over 25 years, Baker has been Canada's leading pre-construction residential and condominium sales company. With offices in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, it deploys its deep experience to provide consulting on all aspects of a development, ensuring clients strategically customize their projects and optimize returns with the ideal unit mix, floor-plans, pricing, and marketing. With a growing market share, Baker has sold over 100,000 units and generated $80-billion in new home sales.

Information:

Jean Langlois

Jean.langlois@broccolini.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/770e25ba-66fa-4278-ac41-09face85213e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4ab853f-9724-47a3-8feb-247378b736aa