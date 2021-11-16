Mister Car Wash Transforms Security Operations Nationwide with Interface

Earth City, MO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW), North America’s largest car wash network, has chosen Interface Security Systems, a leading managed service provider to upgrade and optimize its video monitoring and alarm systems.

With over 350 car washes nationwide, and rapid expansion plans, Mister Car Wash is committed to delivering a safe and consistent customer experience across all its locations. To address their unique safety requirements, Mister Car Wash chose Interface to overhaul its CCTV and alarm installations and create a foundation for consistently replicating safety and security best practices across all future locations.

As a part of the upgrade, Interface successfully integrated security camera feeds with a third-party vehicle anti-collision system to increase efficiency and reduce the chances of accidents inside the car wash tunnel. The solution tracks the flow of vehicles inside the car wash tunnel and automatically stops the conveyor belt if an imminent collision is detected.

“Interface’s consultative approach to identifying key problems and innovative solution design was a breath of fresh air for us,” says Jim Figueredo, Director of Asset Protection at Mister Car Wash. “Interface was the only vendor who was able to seamlessly integrate our cameras and NVR with the anti-collision system. This has allowed us to reduce costs while improving operations. The true benefit of using Interface is their ability to really understand our problems and go the extra mile to suggest future-proof solutions that can scale.”

With Interface, Mister Car Wash is able to expand operations rapidly while delivering a safe and consistent customer experience. By upgrading and optimizing the video monitoring and alarm systems, Mister Car Wash has reduced false alarms, minimized instances of false vehicle damage claims, reduced general liability issues, and improved overall safety at their locations.

Having upgraded over 90 locations, Interface is collaborating with Mister Car Wash to eventually bring most of its countrywide network of locations to the new technology standard.

Click here for a more detailed case study.

