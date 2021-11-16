authID.ai Appoints Financial Regulatory & Compliance Leader Neepa Patel to Board of Directors

Patel joins as the biometric authentication company enters its next phase of growth

DENVER, Colorado, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric authentication solutions, today announced that it has named Neepa Patel to its Board of Directors. She will become the Company’s fifth independent director, joining seven other executives from senior managerial roles spanning IT consulting, operations, risk, accounting, and financial services.

Drawing on fifteen years of experience in next generation blockchain systems and regulatory compliance, Patel deepens the Board’s expertise in disruptive enterprise technologies and compliance. Since 2020, she has served as CEO of Themis, a leading digital governance and compliance solutions provider she founded to help companies accelerate partnerships with vendors, banks and fintechs using modules to manage policies, procedures, and controls. Previously, Patel served as Head of Compliance of enterprise technology and services provider R3, where she designed regulatory compliance protocols and identified regulatory product opportunities using distributed ledger and blockchain technology. She also supported the development of digital asset regulations for several industry groups.

Prior to joining R3, Patel was Vice President in Risk Management for Corporate Finance at Deutsche Bank and Director of Bank Compliance at Morgan Stanley. She began her career as a Bank Examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on the foreign bank supervision and community bank teams.

“Neepa is a recognized leader in her field who is known for her strategic, technology-driven vision,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “Her deep sector experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and regulatory acumen will be invaluable as we enter new markets, execute on our value generation strategies, and deliver on our fundamental commitment to make digital environments safer and more accessible for all businesses and consumers.”

“authID is at the forefront of a rapid evolution in identity assurance and security, one that must balance uncompromised data privacy needs with flawless customer experience,” Patel said. “The company is pioneering an important new use case for facial biometrics, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on the digital transformation happening across all industries and geographies. I look forward to supporting the company as it begins its next phase of growth as a public company.”

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions aims to frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to www.authid.ai.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison / Natalie Shutts

The Bliss Group

eharrison@theblissgrp.com / nshutts@theblissgrp.com



