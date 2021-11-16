Veritas Farms Announces Expanded Geographic and Product Partnership with Kroger Family of Stores

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with CBD and other naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its product portfolio and distribution partnership with Kroger Family of Stores. Under this new agreement, Kroger will be introducing a variety of new hemp oil (CBD+) cosmetic products into its existing product offering and expanding its geographic presence throughout the United States.



The multi-state distribution of products* will include the following banners: Kroger, Dillons, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, QFC, Ralph’s and Smith’s. Kroger currently offers a variety of Veritas’ products in participating stores throughout Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. The geographic expansion extends the already sizable partnership to the following new states: Alabama, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, and Virginia. The combined additional distribution will now feature Veritas Farms topical products in a total of 27 states and 1,200+ locations across the Kroger Family of Stores as of mid-November 2021.

Featured new products of the expansion include full spectrum hyaluronic day cream, cucumber eye cream, rejuvenating night cream, mattifying blemish cream, mint lavender lotion, muscle relief sports cream, and cherry lip balm, to complement Veritas Farms’ existing cosmetic line of salves, moisturizing lotions, and other assorted lip balms.

Stephen Johnson, President & CEO of Veritas Farms, Inc., commented, “We are honored to expand our partnership with Kroger Family of Stores. As a nationally recognized leader in retail, their commitment to growing this category underscores the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil, the potential for continued growth, and the importance of these products’ availability to consumers and retailers. To find a participating store, use the locator tool on the Veritas Farms website.”

The CBD beauty and personal care market is set to achieve $378 million in sales in 2021, up 20% from 2020, and is expected to reach $804 million annually by 2026, representing a 16% CAGR. This has been one of the fastest growing product types in 2020 as many consumers turned to at-home beauty and skincare treatment options during a time when many spas and salons were closed during shelter at home orders, according to Brightfield Group Data Insights, 2021.

* Selection and availability may vary by store.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand.

Veritas Farms™ full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, skincare, and pet products in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com .

