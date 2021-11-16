Frndly TV Taps Magnite to Monetize CTV Inventory, Grow Ad-Supported Revenue

DENVER and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frndly TV, the leading national provider of affordable, live TV for the whole family, announced today that it has selected Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI) as its ad server and primary SSP in a bid to grow its ad-supported revenue streams. The announcement comes as the vMVPD continues to expand its offerings following consistent month over month growth.



Launched in October 2019, Frndly TV is the first multi-channel live streaming service available for under $10 per month. Frndly TV provides feel-good programming at an affordable price across 30 channels -- and has quickly become a valued and trusted brand among its customers and fans. With ad-supported streaming on the rise , working with Magnite opens up new opportunities for buyers to place their campaigns around Frndly TV’s loyal subscribers with premium, brand-safe inventory. Frndly TV also brings an attractive audience for advertisers as more than 60% of subscribers are female, an estimated 55% are 18-54, and more than 3/4s of its customers own their home.

Frndly TV selected Magnite to power its advertising revenue growth and enable the streaming platform to capture the full value of its inventory across every screen. As the largest independent SSP, Magnite’s CTV and video capabilities provide best-in-class technology for omnichannel monetization. As part of the integration with Magnite, Frndly TV is also utilizing SpringServe ad serving and inventory management technology, now part of Magnite, to optimize yield more effectively.

“As a company focused on delivering an affordable, feel good streaming experience, we’re pleased to be working with Magnite to further grow our advertising revenue as our business scales,” said Steve Sklar, Head of Advertising Sales for Frndly TV. “Magnite’s ability to deliver seamless ad experiences combined with the expertise of its teams have already added meaningful value to our bottom line and are helping us maximize our platform’s capabilities, which have translated to growth of our ad business.”

“As more consumers gravitate towards high quality ad-supported streaming services, we’re excited to support Frndly TV’s growth,” said Ryan Kenney, VP, CTV Platform at Magnite. “Advertisers are always searching for more efficient ways to reach engaged audiences in premium, brand safe environments, and Frndly TV’s service delivers just that.”

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub $10 live over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the whole family in mind. Starting at only $6.99/mo, it offers 30 top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, UPtv, Game Show Network, Lifetime, CuriosityStream, The Weather Channel, The History Channel, Outdoor Channel, INSP, GAC Family, Get TV and Family Entertainment Television. Frndly TV delivers positive, feel-good programming in a service that is simple to use and gives its customers the ability to watch TV how and when they want. It offers a traditional linear TV guide with the added ability to Look Back 72 hours and watch any show that previously aired on any channel. It also gives its customers the ability to watch thousands of On Demand titles or record their favorite shows with an unlimited cloud DVR. Frndly TV customers can watch at home on their big screen TV with Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Chromecast, or on-the-go with Android and iOS mobile apps. Frndly TV delivers feel-good TV at an even friendlier price with low monthly plans and no contracts or commitments. Discounted annual plans are also available. For more information, please visit www.frndlytv.com .

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

