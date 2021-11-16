Conductor Raises $150M in Funding to Power the Company’s Next Phase of Growth in the Organic Marketing Revolution

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the market leading enterprise organic marketing technology company, announced today a $150 million funding round led by Bregal Sagemount , the first financing since the company bought itself back from WeWork in 2019 to form an independent, employee-owned company known as Conductor Founders Inc.



The funding round brings Conductor’s total valuation to a half-billion dollars and will add Bregal Sagemount partner Michael Kosty to the company’s board. Conductor will use this new injection of cash to accelerate its progress in driving the organic marketing revolution, and will enable the company to pursue M&A initiatives, expand globally in its enterprise segment, and continue to lead innovation in the organic marketing technology category.

“Customers have always preferred organic marketing over paid advertising. The global shift to digital transformation over the last year has made this even more clear. Today, enterprises are investing more aggressively in this digital channel to connect with customers in an authentic, value-first way,” said Conductor CEO and Co-Founder Seth Besmertnik. “This funding represents the growth in our category and how critical unpaid channels are for brands. It will enable us to continue to lead the organic marketing industry, accelerating our pace of innovation and delivering our enterprise technology to more companies worldwide.”

“At Bregal Sagemount, we pride ourselves on working with market leaders. The feedback we heard from Conductor’s customers and the market was definitive— Conductor is the leader in organic marketing,” said Kosty. “We are excited to partner with Seth and the whole Conductor team to advance their technology and their mission to empower brands to transform their wisdom into marketing that helps people.”

Conductor’s SEO and content marketing technology is engineered to help companies uncover new customer insights, turn those insights into more impactful marketing content, and measure the impact of that content, resulting in market share growth across unpaid digital channels. An award-winning company, Conductor's software has been recognized as the number one SEO software platform by TrustRadius, a leader in the Forrester Wave: SEO Platform report, and the leader in InfoTech’s SEO Software Quadrant report, among other awards.

In 2018, Conductor was acquired by WeWork, where it made massive investments in its business. In 2019, Conductor’s leadership team, in partnership with Jason Finger, bought back the company, creating Conductor Founders Inc., making all 250 employees co-founders with co-founder equity in the company. Since then, the company has grown rapidly, adding customers like Microsoft, GlaxoSmithKline, and AT&T, and bolstering its leadership team with industry veterans to the roles of Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Product Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board.

“This is our first funding since spinning out from WeWork,” said Besmertnik. “When we bought the company back, the leadership team wanted to make sure all Conductors that have worked tirelessly for our customers were rewarded. I’m proud of the company and people-first culture we’ve built, especially over the last two years. This funding will go even further in our aggressive efforts to hire and support the best people so we can deliver the best product for our customers.”

