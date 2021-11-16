Institutional Investor Publishes 2022 All-America Executive Team Rankings

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following companies clinched a first-place clean sweep in the combined rankings across seven categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program, Best ESG. Best Analyst Day and Best Crisis Management amid Covid-19 in their respective sectors in the 2022 All-America Executive Team survey, published today by Institutional Investor Research (II Research).



Ally Financial (Consumer Finance); Baker Hughes (Oil Services & Equipment); Ball Corp.(Paper & Packaging); Chipotle Mexican Grill (Restaurants); Danaher Corp. (Life Science & Diagnostic Tools & Medical Supplies & Devices); Delta Air Lines (Airlines); D.R. Horton (Homebuilders & Building Products); General Electric Co. (Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry); Herbalife (Food Retailers); Hess Corp. (Oil & Gas Exploration & Production); JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Banks/Large-Cap); Mondelez International (Food Producers); Morgan Stanley (Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges); Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Leisure); NVIDIA Corp. (Semiconductors); Paypal Holdings (Payments, Processors & IT Services); Prologis (REITs); RingCentral (Software); S&P Global (Business, Education & Professional Services); Sunrun (Alternative Energy); Ulta Beauty (Retailing/Department Stores & Specialty Softlines including apparel, footwear, jewelry and textiles); UnitedHealth Group (Managed Care & Health Care Facilities); XPO Logistics (Transportation).

The Executive Team survey captures market feedback and aggregates the level of stakeholders’ trust in their equity assets; over 3,400 asset managers and sell-side analysts offered their candid opinions in exchange for anonymity in the All-America Executive Team rankings.

These rankings gauge the quality of U.S. investor relations programs as well as CEO, CFO and ESG performance.

Investor participation and market feedback exceeded last year, as Corporates ramped up investor engagement to nurture stakeholder relationships in response to market uncertainty. The 2022 survey reflected the greatest level of detail from voters, who evaluated companies and executives across a total of 20 metrics.

The 2022 All-America Executive Team Midcap results saw over 1,000 asset managers and sell-side analysts vote on 559 companies. 11 companies achieved 1st place across the Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Program, Best ESG, Best Analyst Day and Best Crisis Management categories. Meanwhile, the 2022 All-America Executive Team Small Cap results saw 278 asset managers and sell side analysts vote on 220 companies. Three companies achieved 1st place across the seven categories.

Emerging trends identified

1. Interest spike in Life Science & Diagnostic Tools & Medical Supplies & Devices

This sector experienced the largest uptick in nominations from last year. Other notable sectors include Machinery, Alternative Energy, and Autos & Auto Parts.

2. Software and Banks are still on top, but lose momentum



Although the Software sector remains the most popular among voters, it also experienced one of the bigger losses in votership from last year, as did the Banks/Large-Cap space.

3. Business & Market Knowledge most sought-after metric for IR

From a total of 8 metrics voters were asked to evaluate, “Business & Market Knowledge” was the most answered within the survey, followed by “Authority & Credibility.”

Movers and shakers

TransDigm Group and Raytheon Technologies Corp. unseated Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. in the Aerospace & Defense Electronics sector for 1 st and 2 nd place overall positions.

and 2 place overall positions. Facebook lost its “Most Honored Company” status for the first time since 2015.

General Motors made serious market-share strides, picking up the #1 spot as best overall company in Autos & Auto Parts.

Horizon Therapeutics and Moderna become Biotech’s top-two companies in the space.

General Electric takes #1 spot in Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry.



Ursula Kizy, Director for North America, says, “This year, we wanted to get even evaluative detail from the investment community than ever before. IR Programs were evaluated across 8 performance metrics: three metrics for ESG, three each for CEO and CFO, as well as input on IRO, Investor/Analyst Events and Crisis Management, for a total of 20 metrics per company. It’s critical for executives and Heads of IR to understand with as much qualitative insights as possible, where their communications excel, and where they need to make changes to improve.”

For the full list of published winners, please visit www.institutionalinvestor.com/research.

About Institutional Investor Research

For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research (II Research) provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community.

Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as IR effectiveness across multiple activities. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the sentiment and trust level of stakeholders in their equity assets. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, the US and Latin America.