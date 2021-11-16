Anadolu Isuzu and Proterra announce collaboration for next-generation Citi VOLT battery-electric buses in Europe

All-electric Anadolu Isuzu Citi VOLT transit buses to feature Proterra’s industry-leading commercial vehicle battery systems



Collaboration aims to increase Anadolu Isuzu’s influence and penetration in the EV market

New partnership represents Proterra Powered’s entry into the European public transportation market



BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anadolu Isuzu, Turkey’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced a new collaboration to power the new generation of Anadolu Isuzu’s all-electric Citi VOLT public transportation buses with Proterra’s commercial vehicle battery technology.

Under the collaboration, Anadolu Isuzu will incorporate Proterra’s battery technology into its new 12-meter and 18-meter zero-emission Citi VOLT electric bus models. The Proterra battery system powering the next-generation Citi VOLT electric buses will enable a drive range from 200km to 405km on a single charge to meet the demands of the European public transportation market.

"As a phenomenon that has unignorable effects touching our lives in many ways, the climate crisis can have far reaching ramifications in the medium and long term in terms of economic, environmental and social sustainability. That's why we view progress on electric vehicles as a development and area of growth promoting a sustainable future which is driven by disruptive technologies, and we are going to continue to work on many development projects including midibus and truck projects. In line with our vision, I would like to state that I'm so delighted to be working together with a world-class innovation partner such as Proterra," said Tuğrul Arıkan, General Manager of Anadolu Isuzu.

“Proterra is excited to work with an industry-leader like Anadolu Isuzu to bring our proven battery technology to the European public transportation market. Europe has long been a global leader in the transition to zero-emission transportation. The technology powering Proterra’s proven fleet of transit buses in North America can work for communities across Europe, too. We share the vision for a healthier environment with the team at Anadola Isuzu and look forward to building on this success as we help power even more clean, quiet electric vehicles around the world,” said Gareth Joyce, President of Proterra.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery systems offer a compact, safe, and powerful solution to meet the needs of leading commercial EV manufacturers such as Anadolu Isuzu. Proven through more than 20 million miles driven by the company’s transit vehicles, Proterra’s battery platform leverages industry-leading energy density manufactured for maximum range, a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments.

Anadolu Isuzu is taking firm steps towards becoming a global brand with the commercial vehicles it has developed for the local needs of the target markets. Being ambitious abroad as it is in the Turkish market, Anadolu Isuzu is currently focused on the development of new technologies for more environmentally friendly buses and received great appreciation at the Demo Tour held across Europe with its first 8-meter NovoCiti VOLT electric bus. Anadolu Isuzu aims to offer even lower operating costs, longer range and maximum efficiency with its new 12-meter and 18-meter zero-emission Citi VOLT electric bus models.

About Anadolu Isuzu

Anadolu Isuzu, which operates in the medium size buses, buses and trucks segment has a wide product range and high added value after-sales services in the global markets. Anadolu Isuzu has an extensive distributor network spread in the European, Asian and MENA markets and covering around 50 countries with more than 100 authorized services worldwide.

About Proterra

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.

