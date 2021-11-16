DAVIDsTEA Expands into Superfood Tea Powder with New Hot Chocolate Blends

English French

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Superfood Hot Chocolates: three unique mixtures of real powdered tea, rich cocoa and energizing superfoods, now available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.

As the brand continues to bring innovative blends to its customers, DAVIDsTEA is excited to add micro-ground teas to its assortment of beverage options. Boasting function without any compromise on flavour, all three of DAVIDsTEA’s Superfood Hot Chocolates are coupled with powerful natural ingredients. Certified organic and vegan-friendly, the powders are easy to use and make it quick to prepare a healthy, no-fuss latte at home. As winter settles-in, cozy-up with Mint Chip Matcha, featuring L-theanine and caffeine-rich ground green tea; Shroom Boom, featuring reishi and chaga adaptogenic mushrooms with micro-ground black tea; and Loco Lucuma, rich with tasty lucuma fruit and powdered rooibos.

“We are very proud to bring a new beverage category and more organic and vegan options to our loyal communitea,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “As we remain committed to promoting health and wellness throughout the products we offer, we wanted to make superfoods more accessible by making them easy to drink, taste great and functional,” she added.

DAVIDsTEA’s Superfood Hot Chocolate Collection

Organic Mint Chip Matcha : You know those post-dinner mint chocolates that you love? This is better. What could make mouth-cooling mint and velvety chocolate even better? Green tea matcha powder of course! Now that’s what we call a match(a) made in heaven. We turned it into a rich hot chocolate bound to become your go-to dessert in a cup.





You know those post-dinner mint chocolates that you love? This is better. What could make mouth-cooling mint and velvety chocolate even better? Green tea matcha powder of course! Now that’s what we call a match(a) made in heaven. We turned it into a rich hot chocolate bound to become your go-to dessert in a cup. Organic Shroom Boom : It’s getting hot in here! This rich super powered hot chocolate is serving you decadent fire. Rich cocoa, adaptogen chaga & reishi mushroom powder, black tea and a dash of cinnamon come together for a fiery drink that tastes like a Mexican hot chocolate. Oh, did we forget to mention we put chili in there? Get ready for a ride, this treat is packing serious heat.





It’s getting hot in here! This rich super powered hot chocolate is serving you decadent fire. Rich cocoa, adaptogen chaga & reishi mushroom powder, black tea and a dash of cinnamon come together for a fiery drink that tastes like a Mexican hot chocolate. Oh, did we forget to mention we put chili in there? Get ready for a ride, this treat is packing serious heat. Organic Loco Lucuma: Practically dripping in mouth-watering honey, hydrating rooibos and rich lucuma, this luxuriously earthy blend makes giving in feel oh so good. We suggest adding a cloud of frothed milk for a hot chocolate treat you’ll be telling everyone about.



About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

