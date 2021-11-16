SOTIO Expands its Antibody-Drug Conjugate Pipeline with Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement with LegoChem Biosciences

SOTIO Biotech licenses LegoChem Biosciences (LCB) technology for five new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs



Rights to LCB’s ADC platform acquired for total of up to $1027.5 million payable based on certain dvelopments and regulatory achievements, including upfront and near-term success dependent milestones worth up to $29.5 million

SOTIO will be responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADC products

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced an exclusive, target-specific license and option agreement with LegoChem Biosciences Inc. (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080), a biotechnology company focused on developing its clinical-stage platform technology enabling antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with an excellent therapeutic index. SOTIO will obtain rights to deploy LCB’s ADC technology for up to five therapeutic programs targeting distinct tumor-associated antigens.

The deal enables SOTIO to combine its proprietary antibodies with LCB’s ADC technology platform in order to deliver novel therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and includes LCB’s proprietary conjugation technology ConjuAll™ and potent linker-payload platform including multiple different payloads.

Under the terms of the multi-target agreement, LCB is eligible to receive upfront and potential milestone payments worth up to $1027.5 million, payable based on certain developments and regulatory achievements, plus royalties on net sales. The deal includes upfront and near-term milestones worth up to $29.5 million, subject to exercise of the options and achievement of success-based milestones. No further financial details are disclosed.

“At SOTIO we are building an innovative pipeline of ADC programs and plan IND filing for our lead program SOT102 by the end of 2021. The licensing agreement with our new, experienced partner LegoChem allows us to broaden our oncology pipeline with additional programs and solid tumor targets. We are looking forward to using the potential of LegoChem’s ADC technology platform and to develop innovative ADCs for patients in need,” said Radek Spisek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO.

SOTIO will be responsible for research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the ADC products, while LCB will support and work closely with SOTIO for the research activities and the manufacturing of components that are specifically related to its proprietary ConjuAll™ and the linker-payload technologies.

Dr. Yong-Zu Kim, CEO and President of LCB added: “This collaboration is yet another example that illustrates how the value proposition of the LCB platform can increase the competitive position of our partners within the ADC space. SOTIO is an ideal partner for LCB due to its expertise and strategic focus on innovative antibody drug conjugates, and we look forward to working closely together on multiple innovative programs.”

About LCB:

LegoChem Biosciences (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry and ADC platform technology ConjuAll™. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anti-fibrotic and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.

For more information, please visit the website at www.legochembio.com .

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested phase II clinical trials. Three programs will enter phase I clinical testing within the next 12 months, including SOT201, an IL-15-based immunocytokine, BOXR1030, a GPC3-targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR-T therapies in the tumor microenvironment and SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com .

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.