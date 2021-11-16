Kratos Partners with RPS Defense for Tactical UAS Operational and Maintenance Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, announced today that Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems (KUAS), a unit of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, has exclusively partnered with RPS Defense (RPS) to provide a range of operational and maintenance services to support Kratos Tactical UAS and the corresponding technologies during the transition of these systems from prototype and demonstration to real-world military operations.

Blake Stovall, CEO of RPS Defense, said, "We are excited to support and team with Kratos as they demonstrate and field transformational combat capabilities. We have a trusted partnership with Kratos’ leadership and share the same commitment to delivering performance and value to our customers. The disruptive technologies that Kratos brings to the fight, coupled with RPS Defense’s operational expertise and diverse service offerings, go hand-in-hand to deliver the next generation of combat capabilities to our customers.”

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Part of our recipe for success at Kratos is key and effective partnerships. As a mid-tier prime, we complement our areas of expertise with that of our best-in-class partners to be able to offer best-in-class systems and services, always with affordability as a threshold criteria. RPS is an industry leader in tactical UAS operations and maintenance across the globe and the range of mission types—especially challenging operational scenarios. Our partnership enables Kratos to optimize its systems and operations for the ultimate purpose: to support and protect the warfighter."

RPS Defense (www.rpsdefense.com) is a recognized and field-proven military services provider, headquartered in Dallas, TX, that has supported and flown hundreds of thousands of hours of combat C5ISR missions across a variety of unmanned platforms for the US government and other customers. Since its founding in 2013, RPS has grown significantly and supported defense programs around the globe through fielded operations, intelligence, test and development, combat training, and aircraft maintenance and munition services. Every day, RPS Defense supports the execution of ISR missions, capturing valuable data that informs strategic decisions and saves lives. Through its growth, the company’s vision has remained to provide its customers with the highest levels of support in the pursuit of becoming leaders in comprehensive aviation services.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems is an industry leader in the rapid design, manufacture, and delivery of affordable, high-performance jet drone systems. Kratos’ high-performance drones are designed to satisfy DoD missions as threat representative aerial aircraft / cruise missile targets to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike / ISR and force multiplication missions. The company is vertically integrated, possessing the technical expertise to design, build, operate, and control some of the world’s most advanced unmanned platforms.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com