Makeup Market Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis [2021-2028] | Global Makeup Industry Expected to Hit USD 50.28 billion at 5.2 % CAGR during Forecast Period, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global makeup market size was USD 34.38 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 35.22 billion in 2021 to USD 50.28 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2 % in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Makeup Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Powder, Gels, Lotions, and Others), Application Area (Lips, Eyes, Face, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Brand Stores, Online/e-commerce Channels, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the fact that needless face inadequacies can be made unseen or camouflaged by applying certain makeup products, whereas on the contrary, color cosmetics can also improve or accentuate the beautiful features, which augments the complete presence and persona of the individual. This, in turn, has amplified the admiration of these products across the world.

COVID-19 Impact

Limitations by Governments amid COVID-19 to Diminish Demand for Beauty Products

The outburst of the pandemic has led to the execution of several guidelines and constraints concerning lockdown, social distancing, and other norms. This has thereby dramatically declined the application of makeup on a regular basis, particularly among the female population, and therefore has limited the market growth. As per the facts issued in the 2020 L’Oreal Annual Report, discusses that the global beauty market confronted a deterioration rate of -8% in 2020.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/makeup-market-102587

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for these products in the near future.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Alertness Concerning Personal Grooming to Fuel Market

The increasing adoption of makeup products can be accredited to their capability to modify the appearance of the skin, face, or the complete body. This is the factor that is supporting the makeup market growth.

Furthermore, college girls and working women are more disposed towards these products and regularly apply them in order to appear presentable, sophisticated, and as good-looking. Therefore, the growing quantity of working women is nurturing demand for the product.

Segmentation

The global makeup market is categorized into the following segments:

By Product

Powders

Gels

Lotions

Others

By Application Area

Lips

Eyes

Face

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Exclusive Brand Stores

Online/e-commerce Channels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/makeup-market-102587

Regional Insights

North America held the maximum makeup market shares in 2020. It is further estimated to observe considerable growth owing to factors such as huge expenditure capability of the population, the rising number of beauty salons, combined with the accessibility of refined infrastructure amenities for product development in the region.

In Europe, the market is signified by the existence of important players pooled with the amplified alertness concerning fashion, glamour, as well as personal grooming among the residents.

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 16.37 billion in 2020. The market in the region is anticipated to hold leading share owing to an augmented product demand from developing nations such as India, China, Korea, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

Existence of Assorted Portfolio and Branched Industry Structure to Bolster Market

The market is highly fragmented, owing to the prevalence of a huge number of local, regional, as well as international players in the global marketplace. Moreover, producers are emphasizing on numerous tactics such as collaborations and procurements, novel product advancement, geographic extensions, as well as marketing strategies in order to inflate the consumer base and attain a sturdy market location.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

L’Oréal Professional (Clichy, France)

Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Avon Products Inc. (London, U.K.)

Estée Lauder Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Revlon, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (Ohio, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

NARS Cosmetics (New York, U.S.)

Major Table of Content for Makeup Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis Global Makeup Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product (Value) Powder Gels Lotions Others By Application Area (Value) Lips Eyes Face Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Exclusive Brand Stores Online/e-commerce Channels Others



TOC Continued...!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/makeup-market-102587

Industry Development

November 2019: Coty Inc., which is a U.S.-situated beauty products company, initiated a collaboration deal with Kylie Jenner in order to extend its regional existence and gather a sturdy grip in the market.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs