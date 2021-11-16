DraftKings Announces Mobile Sports Betting Deal with Boot Hill Casino & Resort

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced a collaboration with BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), manager of Boot Hill Casino & Resort, to enter into a new market access deal, subject to sports betting legislation and regulations being adopted, and the receipt of all applicable licenses and approvals, that could bring the top-rated mobile Sportsbook to sports fans in the state of Kansas.



“As we continue our quest to expand our mobile sportsbook footprint to every state in the U.S., we are eager to begin working with Boot Hill Casino & Resort,” said Jeremy Elbaum, Senior Vice President Business Development, DraftKings. “We look forward to the opportunities that lay ahead and remain optimistic that Kansas lawmakers will enact common sense legislation that will benefit the state and its constituents.”

Currently, DraftKings has a plethora of both sports wagering options and online casino games that spans 18 states and offers customers with the chance to participate in its newest loyalty rewards program . In addition to its millions of daily fantasy sports contests offered every year, DraftKings Marketplace launched in August and offers sports and entertainment fans mainstream accessibility to collect NFTs from some of the world’s greatest athletes and Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

“As manager for Boot Hill Casino & Resort for the Kansas Lottery, we are pleased to work with DraftKings to bring first in class mobile sportsbook to Kansas,” said Clark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Boot Hill Casino & Resort. “DraftKings is a leader in this fast growing industry and will bring a trusted, experienced mobile sports betting application to sports fans in Kansas, when the law allows.”

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect the vulnerable with groundbreaking technology, training, resources and the support of evidence-based research. More information about DraftKings is available at www.draftkings.com and fans can download the DraftKings mobile apps via iOS and Android .

ABOUT DRAFTKINGS

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Boot Hill Casino & Resort

Boot Hill Casino & Resort, managed by BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Corporation (BUKS), features hundreds of electronic gaming machines, 16 table games, and a casual dining restaurant known as Firesides at Boot Hill.

Phase I of the $90 million project opened in December 2009. Phase II was completed in August 2012 which included an additional 200 electronic gaming machines. Boot Hill Casino & Resort is managed by BHCMC, LLC, a subsidiary of Butler National Service Corporation, a Kansas corporation. The lottery facility games at Boot Hill Casino & Resort are owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery. The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission provides regulatory oversight for the casino. For more information about Boot Hill Casino & Resort, please visit us at www.boothillcasino.com , or call us at 1.877.906.0777.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

DraftKings Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.