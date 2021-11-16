Ballantyne Strong Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (the “Company” or “Ballantyne”), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (“Strong Global Entertainment”) announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and holdings across a broad range of industries. Ballantyne’s Strong Entertainment segment currently includes one of the largest premium screen suppliers in the United States and also provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks and other entertainment-related markets. Ballantyne holds a $13 million preferred stake along with Google Ventures in privately held Firefly Systems, Inc., which is rolling out a digital mobile advertising network on rideshare and taxi fleets. Finally, Ballantyne holds a 9% ownership position in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP), a forest-first business focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production, and an 18% ownership position in FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF), a reinsurance and investment management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital to SPAC and SPAC sponsor-related businesses.

