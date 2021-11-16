Alluxio Announces $50 Million in New Funding

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced Series C financing of $50 million led by a leading global investment firm, along with participation from existing investors including a16z , Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Ventures . This brings the total amount of funding raised to date to more than $70 million.



Alluxio also announced the expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence with the opening of an office in Beijing, China. With this over-subscribed Series C investment, the company will continue fueling its rapid growth by investing in expanded product capabilities as well as scaling go-to-market and engineering operations across the globe.

“To stay competitive, leading companies in all sectors are in their digitalization journey. In this, more and more enterprise architectures have shifted to hybrid and multi-cloud environments for data driven applications. While this shift allows for more flexibility and agility, it also means having to separate compute from storage, creating new challenges in how data needs to be managed and orchestrated across frameworks, clouds and storage systems,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “The funding will help us further catalyze our growth and global expansion plan as we help more businesses solve the most complex data challenges in today’s world.”

Alluxio enables data teams to separate compute from storage while bringing data closer to compute for analytics and AI/ML workloads spanning clouds, clusters, and regions. Alluxio’s intelligent data tiering and caching deliver better performance and reliability for customers. Eight of the ten largest Internet companies use Alluxio, including Facebook, Airbnb, Uber, Alibaba, Tencent, and Bytedance, with many more of the largest enterprises running Alluxio in production.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to data analytics and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at eight out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners and Volcanics Ventures. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.

