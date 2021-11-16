Afiniti and Genesys Announce Native Integration of Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing Within Genesys Multicloud CX

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afiniti, the world-leading provider of artificial intelligence technology for pairing agents and customers, and Genesys®, a global leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will provide for a native integration of Afiniti's Enterprise Behavioral Pairing (EBP) technology with Genesys Multicloud CX™. EBP will be the exclusive AI pairing solution offered on the Multicloud CX platform in partnership with Genesys.

With 70% percent of consumers saying a business is only as good as its customer service, companies are increasingly focused on providing highly personalized, effortless and empathetic experiences that drive customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. Afiniti's EBP artificial intelligence discovers historical patterns of behavior that allow for optimal pairings of customers and agents. With Genesys and Afiniti, companies will be able to better facilitate conversations that reduce the need for transfers or follow-up calls — simplifying each consumer's experience of interacting with a business and building brand loyalty.

The partnership improves on existing enterprise integrations between Genesys and Afiniti, allowing EBP to be deployed instantly and seamlessly. Genesys Multicloud CX customers will not need to change any incumbent routing, reporting or other technologies in their customer experience ecosystem. Organizations will have the ability to leverage their data sources, select metrics and business lines to optimize, and precisely measure the revenue, cost, and customer satisfaction benefits of EBP, all within Genesys Multicloud CX.

"We are delighted to have Genesys join our strategic partner program and enthusiastic about the advantages this partnership will bring our joint clients," said Michel Portenier, EVP and Chief Partnerships Officer at Afiniti. "With the native integration of Multicloud CX with EBP, organizations will be able to rapidly and easily capture Afiniti's precisely measurable revenue and cost benefits."

"Many organizations have shifted their understanding from 'call centers are a cost center' to 'this is an opportunity to build a better relationship' — and, in some cases, even a revenue center," said John Hernandez, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Genesys Multicloud CX Solutions. "Companies are eager to orchestrate end-to-end, meaningful experiences to earn trust and loyalty. Genesys partners with leading innovators and Afiniti is an important addition to our ecosystem for Multicloud CX customers."

Forrester Research recently stated: "Customer service is a top driver category for overall CX. Contact center teams help customers during all stages of the customer lifecycle. Their assistance ranges from presales outreach to postsale issue resolution, where every interaction with a contact center agent can be crucial to the relationship." (Forrester, "The CX Professional's Guide to Working with Contact Center Technologies and Leaders," 30 April 2021, Faith Adams, Art Schoeller)

For more information, visit https://www.afiniti.com/partners/genesys.

Media Inquiries

Natalie Cerny

Afiniti

Natalie.Cerny@afiniti.com

Sarah Koniniec

Genesys

Sarah.Koniniec@genesys.com

About Afiniti

Afiniti is improving the quality of human interactions around the world. It uses patented, award-winning artificial intelligence to identify subtle and valuable patterns of human interaction to pair individuals on the basis of behavior, leading to happier, more loyal customers and measurable increases in enterprise profitability. Afiniti's unique benchmarking and precise measurability allow clients across industries including healthcare, telecommunications, travel, hospitality, insurance, and banking to confidently raise revenues and reduce costs. With over 150 deployments in major enterprises, Afiniti has optimized interactions between more than 600,000 agents and 700 million customers. Afiniti's AI continually learns and improves, analyzing over one million interactions every day to refine its pairings, delivering billions in revenue annually to its global customer base. To learn more, visit www.afiniti.com.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service℠, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine, Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2021 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX, Genesys DX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

