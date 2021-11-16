One Health Group Receives $1.5 Million Investment to Support Animal Health

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Health Group, specializing in remote medical diagnostics for animal health, announced today a $1.5 million investment led by Pureland Group for its remote health monitoring technology, Voyce, a burgeoning real-time medical monitoring device, supporting animal health.

"This investment not only supports the next generation of remote animal health monitoring, it confirms the critical need for real-time interface technology that improves pet and livestock health," stated Al Di Rienzo, Co-Founder and CEO of One Health Group. "By addressing animal health biodata tracking and diagnostic challenges, we can prevent and manage needless animal illnesses. Our patented mobile health assessment technology provides personalized health data and monitoring to support veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners alike."

Veterinarians and animal health clinicians struggle to maintain consistent medical monitoring to ensure patient compliance once the animal is out of their sight. Equally, clinical researchers struggle to adequately monitor the health of the animals in their care and ensure quality of life.

As a noncontact intelligent biometric sensor, the next generation Voyce technology provides ongoing, consistent, detailed health information and predictive analysis for in-situ animal care. This device provides actionable health information which has a profound positive impact on clinical outcomes while helping to make excellent healthcare more affordable and accessible.

One Health Group is focused on the interconnectivity between animal, human and environmental impacts on their health. One Health Group is committed to improving these health interfaces. OHG has partnered with world-leading academic institutions and prestigious medical technology companies to continue to build on its biometric monitoring platform to provide health diagnostics that can be applied to animals and eventually humans.

Voyce is the first remote digital device with patented algorithms that accurately monitors heart rate, heart function, blood pressure, pulmonary irregularities, tumor detection, cardiopulmonary monitoring, sleep apnea, and more at clinically proven accuracies, providing consistent monitoring records and better determination of when human intervention is required for animal health care.

Voyce is non-invasive, and can be easily housed on a collar through a small unobtrusive unit. Earlier versions of the OHG technology have been utilized globally in clinics, major research facilities, and supported by corporate animal health partners, amassing over a million hours of clinic time to date. Voyce version 4 with substantial technological updates will be released in 2023.

About One Health Group: One Health Group (OHG) is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provide a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.

