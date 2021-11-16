Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO Continues to Share Vision for Mass Adoption of Blockchain Techology in Mortgage Space and Other Industries

Video podcast, discussions at leading industry events focus on new frontiers of blockchain

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its CEO and controlled subsidiary founder dba “EZ365” Russell Korus continues to build momentum around the Company’s vision to facilitate the mass adoption of blockchain technologies across industries ripe for disruption.

Last week, Korus and Sean Allen, CEO and Broker of Record of Canada's leading mortgage brokerage, Matrix Mortgage Global, jointly hosted the first in a series of informative video podcasts on the disruptive potential of the blockchain in the multi-trillion dollar mortgage industry, where transactions have remained largely unchanged for decades.

Attended by hundreds of participants from the mortgage sector and general public, the CryptoMortgage podcast covered blockchain basics, opportunities to enhance mortgage transactions by transitioning physical documentation to NFTs, and the unique benefits of harnessing the immutability and transparency of the blockchain in different geographies.

The podcast followed Korus’ recent attendance at NFT.NYC, where conversations transcended the usual topics of NFT art, collectibles and virtual land to focus on the potential value of the blockchain in every day industries, including opportunities for the Company’s operating division, “EZ NFT,” to foray into the mortgage space.

Korus will continue to discuss the broader potential of blockchain technology with global business partners and investors at this week’s AIBC Summit in Malta. He is also focused on building increased momentum around Wee-Cig, the first publicly traded company directly tied to the NFT space, sharing the company’s overall strategy to bridge the physical and digital worlds, increasing the value and efficiency of assets, and driving value for investors.

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

For media inquiries contact:

Wee-Cig Media Relations

media@weecigcorp.com