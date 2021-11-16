Houndsy Launches Kibble Dispenser - Built With 120 Million+ TikTokers

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houndsy kibble dispenser makes it convenient for pet owners to feed their dogs and enhance their home decor. Just crank a handle to dispense perfect portions of kibble. With over 120 million views, 390,000 followers, and 70,000 comments, the TikTok community has served as a focus group to help the Houndsy team iterate and evolve the product to what it is today.

Core benefits

Dispense perfect portions of kibble every time--allowing dog owners to maintain a consistent diet for their dog(s)

No spilled or wasted food

Airtight, BPA-free, plastic storage liner keeps kibble fresh and safe from pests and moisture

Stores a large, 30 lbs. bag of kibble

With the lever reachable at nearly standing height, dog owners no longer need to completely bend down to feed their dogs--saving their back from strain and injury

No electronics. Simple, mechanically-driven design

Mid-century-modern form factor

Inspiration

"My co-founder and I were frustrated with how unnecessarily complex it is to feed dogs. Typically, you need to walk to your bag of kibble or container, scoop out the right serving of kibble (many folks overfeed their dogs), walk over to your dog's food bowl and bend all the way down to feed your dog kibble--potentially spilling some in the process. In addition, exposed kibble bags and dog bowls can be an eyesore in your home. We sought to make it more convenient to feed your dogs and enhance your home decor." - Luke Wilson, Co-Founder, Houndsy

How does it work?

Out of the box, pet owners can start serving their dogs in three simple steps:

Insert one of Houndsy's stainless steel bowls inside the drawer to set the serving size. We offer bowls engineered for the following portions: 1 cup, 1.5 cups, 2 cups, 2.5 cups, 3 cups, and 4 cups. Fill the bin with dry kibble. Crank the lever, and it will completely fill the bowl with kibble.

What does it cost?

When Houndsy launches their Kickstarter, the Houndsy Kibble Dispenser will be available for a special price of $299. The retail price after Kickstarter will be $399. So, backers will save $100 if they order during the campaign.

How big is it?

12 inches wide, 24 inches tall, and 12 inches deep

The Team

Luke Wilson is a design engineer and avid maker with over a decade of experience in manufacturing physical products on a global scale. Pavan Bapu is a creativepreneur and growth marketing leader who has scaled SaaS and hardware companies. He has successfully launched two Kickstarter Campaigns and shipped both products (Gramovox Floating Record, Gramovox Bluetooth Gramophone).

Contact

Pavan Bapu

Co-Founder

pavan@houndsy.com

(847) 644-6440







