Global Care Capital Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update for ASIC Power Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC Power”).

ASIC Power’s Q3 2021 Average Monthly Bitcoin (“BTC”) Production Increases to 1.3 BTC, up 65% over Q2 2021



BTC Monthly Production

Month BTC May 0.50053818 June 1.07752384 July 1.328772 August 1.32779518 September 1.26365778 October 1.05772017

ASIC Power Mining Operations Update

ASIC Power currently receives a royalty revenue equal to a hashing power of 5.5 PH/s, equivalent to a mined total of 6.55600715 BTC or CAD$537,079.12 using a current market price of CAD$81,921.68 per BTC. At this rate, it is anticipated the Company will break even on its investment in less than twelve months with a projected three additional years of remaining upside. The expected annual revenue from this investment is estimated to be approximately CAD$1,050,000 based on a current BTC price of CAD$81,921.68.

Taproot Upgrade

This Sunday on November 14. 2021, the long-awaited Bitcoin soft fork upgrade activated on block 709,632. “Taproot will set the next phase of innovation in the bitcoin protocol, enabling the potential for smart contracts, increased privacy for certain transactions and lower costs through Schnorr signatures”, said Daniel Novak, CEO of ASIC Power. Schnorr Signatures can be used to combine multiple signatures into one, allowing to reduce the amount of data stored on the blockchain therefore reducing energy consumption.

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and streaming contracts globally.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Cautionary Note

