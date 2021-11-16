Clark Capital Management Group Wins Asset Manager of the Year (Mid-Size) at the 2021 MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been recognized as Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $10-$50 billion) for the second year in a row by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron’s. Clark Capital was presented with the award during the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards virtual ceremony on November 11th, which recognized innovation and achievement in the investment advisory solutions industry over the past year.

Clark Capital was recognized for its commitment to finding new ways to meet the evolving needs of advisors and their high net worth clients. “What sets Clark Capital apart from other managers in the mid-size asset manager category is the breadth of investment solutions and concierge-level service we provide,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark, CFA®. “Our suite of high net worth services helps advisors demonstrate their value to investors and allows them to spend more time focusing on their clients and on helping them achieve their life goals.”

The firm’s strategies and services have resonated with advisors. Despite a challenging environment for the industry, the firm has experienced a double-digit year-over-year growth rate in total assets*, largely driven by organic growth. This expansion has been aligned to Clark Capital’s singular mission: partnership with independent financial advisors.

“For 35 years, we’ve sought to provide advisors and investors with asset management excellence through a variety of markets,” said Chief Investment Officer Sean Clark, CFA®. “To be recognized with this award two years in a row, through such a challenging time, is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to advisors and their clients.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $27.7 billion** in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients. Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*Total assets as of 9/30/20: $20.7 billion. Total assets as of 9/30/21: $27.7 billion.

**As of September 30, 2021, includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About the MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards

Nominations for the awards are reviewed and evaluated by the specially-appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council and by the MMI Membership Experience Committee (MEC). The Steering Council and MEC consist of representatives from all segments of the MMI membership. At their sole discretion, the Steering Council and MEC may enlist the support of outside subject matter experts to help review the nominations. The Steering Council and MEC will look for innovative, needle-moving programs and initiatives that measurably advance the investment advisory solutions industry and deliver improved outcomes for financial advisors and investors. After carefully reviewing the nominations submitted, the Steering Council and MEC will determine a slate of finalists in each award category. If appropriate, in certain “open” award categories, the Steering Council and MEC may elect to propose separate slates of finalists representing Asset Managers, Wealth Managers, Solutions Providers, etc.

Award winners were determined by a vote of primary contacts at each member firm. These individuals received an online ballot to cast their votes among the finalists.

