Golden Sun Mining Corp. Announces Asset Purchase Agreement With Beta Energy Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sun Mining Corp. (“Golden Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Beta Energy Corp. (“Beta”), dated November 4, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Green Energy Project, a lithium brine project located in Grand County, Utah, consisting of mining claims totaling approximately 4,160 acres (the “Acquisition”).



Summary of Definitive Agreement

On and subject to the conditions set forth in the Definitive Agreement, the Company will issue to Beta: (i) an initial 1,000,000 common shares (the “Initial Consideration Shares”), at a deemed price of $0.25 per Initial Consideration Share; and (ii) at any time within twenty-four (24) months following the closing date of the Acquisition, an additional $950,000 worth of common shares (the “Additional Consideration Shares”), which Additional Consideration Shares will be issued in one or more tranches at a deemed price equal to, at the time of issuance, the volume weighted average price per common share on any recognized stock exchange on which the common shares may then be listed over the ten (10) days prior to such issuance, or, if the common shares are not listed on any stock exchange, then at a deemed price to be determined in good faith by the directors of the Company.

The Initial Consideration Shares and Additional Consideration Shares will be subject to leak out restrictions whereby Beta shall be not be able to sell or trade such common shares until the date that is six (6) months from each respective issuance date, as well as be subject to hold periods as prescribed by applicable securities laws.

