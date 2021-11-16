Age Tech Innovation

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarePredict, the leading AI-powered Digital Health platform that enables preventive care in seniors, is now available in Canada. At the heart of the innovative platform is the Tempo Series 3 — the world’s first smart wearable specifically designed for seniors that observes changes in their daily activity patterns and alerts caregivers on a wide range of potential health declines before they happen. Recipient of numerous awards and used by thousands of seniors and caregivers in the U.S., this state-of-the-art technology reduced unplanned hospitalization rates and falls in a peer-reviewed and published study.



The launch of the remote activity monitoring solution comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the many challenges faced by families who care for and worry about an aging loved one living in a senior living facility or alone at home. A powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered wearable like the Tempo Series 3 can help keep seniors healthy and safe longer, while giving families the peace of mind in knowing their senior loved ones are ok, at all times. CarePredict’s state-of-the-art senior care solution is available in Canada through Medisuivie, the Quebec-based company specializing in elder care technologies.

“We are excited about bringing our proven technology to Canada and especially thrilled to be partnering with Medisuivie, a company that shares in our commitment to help seniors age independently and safely for longer,” said Satish Movva, CEO and Founder, CarePredict. “With the rapidly aging population in Canada, we believe there is a strong need for an innovative solution like ours that augments caregivers and provides them actionable insights that allows them to intervene before there is an actual issue.”

FOCUS ON PREVENTION

CarePredict goes beyond the traditional Personal Emergency Response (PERs) devices available in the market today. The Tempo Series 3 smart wearable uses sophisticated sensors, indoor location data, AI, and advanced gesture recognition algorithms to analyze activity patterns. The system detects slight variations in their behaviour that could be warning signs of deteriorating health. When a change in the person’s daily habits is detected, the system sends an alert to family members or the senior’s caregivers.

These alerts allow families of seniors to know when they are skipping meals, aren’t sleeping well, haven’t gotten out of bed, or if there has been an increase in the frequency of washroom visits or a reduction in the time spent in natural light. Caregivers can also use TouchPoint to see how their loved ones are doing today versus the past and coordinate care with other family members through the built-in Care Circle communication feature. The Tempo is equipped with a two-way communication system that allows the user to speak via their wrist-worn wearable with a loved one or with the nursing staff at the touch of a button in case of a fall or discomfort.

"The Tempo Series 3 provides a means for families and caregivers to stay in touch with their senior loved ones, regardless of the distance between them," said Normand Albert, President, and co-founder of Medisuivie. "It's a promising solution for the future of senior care which I hope will radically change the way we look after and connect with our parents and grandparents."

PROVEN TECHNOLOGY WITH PROVEN RESULTS

According to a peer-reviewed, published study, the use of CarePredict's digital health platform and smart wearable in senior living facilities reduced the hospitalization and fall rates by 39 percent and 69 percent, respectively. In addition, the platform improved the response time of residence staff by 37 percent.

This makes the wearable device a powerful tool for both senior living facility managers who want to provide their customers with impeccable service, and families who want to make sure their loved ones receive the best quality care possible.

CarePredict is now available in Canada for an introductory price of $249 with a monthly subscription starting at $39 per month*. For more information, visit www.medisuivie.com.

ABOUT CAREPREDICT

CarePredict's mission is to help caregivers take timely action by detecting the earliest signs of possible health declines in seniors. Based on the science that changes in daily activities and behavior patterns precede health declines, CarePredict's award-winning smart wearable, Tempo™, autonomously understands these patterns and alerts professional and family caregivers on changes that warrant attention. Since 2013 we've created solutions that offer peace of mind and improve the quality of life for seniors at home and in senior living facilities. CarePredict is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ABOUT MEDISUIVIE

Based in Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, near Joliette, Quebec, Medisuivie was founded in 2020 with the goal of providing Canadian seniors, their loved ones and managers of seniors living facilities with high-performance tech solutions to improve senior health and safety.

*With a 12-month contract.

SOURCE:

CarePredict/Médisuivie | medisuivie.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Philippe Béliveau | philippe@fernandezcom.ca

418 559-0580

My-Le Nguyen | my-le@fernandezcom.ca

438 830-5452

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef404dec-1833-4b35-b7e5-f7c92fe33966