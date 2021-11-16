LetPot Announces Launch of Modular Planter System for Automated Indoor Gardening

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team of indoor gardening experts at LetPot just announced the launch of an innovative and easy-to-use app-controlled gardening system designed for growing herbs and vegetables indoors. This highly advanced planter system features automated watering, LED lighting options, and expandable modular pot system for easy indoor gardening. Now, anyone can enjoy the benefits of homegrown herbs, vegetables and household plants all year round. LetPot is available now for pre-order: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1704608501/letpot-smart-home-garden-for-your-favorite-fruit-and-veggies.

LetPot is a smart indoor garden with an automatic watering system for growing delicious organic vegetables and fruits at home all year round. LetPot provides everything plants need for the fast healthy growth of any indoor plants. The system is made to be convenient and hands-free with an app-controlled watering system that automatically keeps plants optimally watered. After a single fill, the system can self-water for 30 days.

"Having indoor plants has been proven to benefit health. Not only do they create oxygen and remove harmful toxins, studies have shown that they reduce stress levels and boost mood. Not to mention, nothing tastes better than freshly harvested organic herbs and vegetables for cooking. But many people lack the space or time to commit to gardening. That's why we created LetPot. Out intelligent indoor gardening system makes it convenient and easy for busy people to grow a thriving indoor garden of pleasing house plants or nutritious vegetables. The system is app-controlled, automated and expandable. It starts small and grows as big as you like, providing the perfect platform for a successful indoor garden at home all year round," said Andy Lin, CEO and founder of LetPot.

LetPot uses a unique modular system of pots made from 100% recyclable UV resistant & food-grade resin that is safe and durable. The entire system is IPX6 waterproof and easy to use both outdoors and indoors. The modular system is easily expandable, and individual pots can be added or removed to perfectly suit the growing area — perfect for small apartments or large homes. The system grows as the garden does, maintaining the perfect size and growing environment for any type of plant. LetPot also supports solar charging and LED grow lamps. It can be used outside with the solar panel to power up the clean and energy-efficient LED lights for optimum plant growth.

LetPot is available now with special deals and discounted pricing for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1704608501/letpot-smart-home-garden-for-your-favorite-fruit-and-veggies.

