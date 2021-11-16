Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financials

| Source: Reflect Scientific Inc. Reflect Scientific Inc.

Orem, Utah, UNITED STATES

OREM, Utah., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “Another profitable quarter for Reflect. We continue to improve cryogenic product line margins improving overall gross profit. In uncertain times we have proven our ability to deliver products and maintain positive financial results.”

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



REFLECT SCIENTIFIC, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020  
REVENUES $716,145  $610,085  $1,985,640  $2,096,799  
                 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  242,343   252,112   621,317   845,281  
                 
GROSS PROFIT  473,802   357,973   1,364,323   1,251,518  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Salaries and wages  146,697   77,701   429,417   406,611  
Research and development expense  17,544   754   45,697   190,610  
General and administrative expense  149,672   75,330   422,036   309,836  
Total Operating Expenses  313,913   153,785   897,150   907,057  
                 
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)  159,889   204,188   467,173   344,461  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Gain on forgiveness of SBA loan  -   -   111,265   -  
Other income  -   -   -   (132) 
Total Other Income (Expenses)  -   -   111,265   (132) 
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES  159,889   204,188   578,438   344,329  
                 
Income tax benefit (expense)  -   -   -   -  
                 
NET INCOME (LOSS) $159,889  $204,188  $578,438  $344,329  
                 

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

 

 

        









    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data