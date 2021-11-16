Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financials

OREM, Utah., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.



Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “Another profitable quarter for Reflect. We continue to improve cryogenic product line margins improving overall gross profit. In uncertain times we have proven our ability to deliver products and maintain positive financial results.”

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:





REFLECT SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 716,145 $ 610,085 $ 1,985,640 $ 2,096,799 COST OF GOODS SOLD 242,343 252,112 621,317 845,281 GROSS PROFIT 473,802 357,973 1,364,323 1,251,518 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and wages 146,697 77,701 429,417 406,611 Research and development expense 17,544 754 45,697 190,610 General and administrative expense 149,672 75,330 422,036 309,836 Total Operating Expenses 313,913 153,785 897,150 907,057 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 159,889 204,188 467,173 344,461 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on forgiveness of SBA loan - - 111,265 - Other income - - - (132 ) Total Other Income (Expenses) - - 111,265 (132 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 159,889 204,188 578,438 344,329 Income tax benefit (expense) - - - - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 159,889 $ 204,188 $ 578,438 $ 344,329

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”



