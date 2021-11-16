Global Hair Shampoo Market Is Expected to Reach $44.37 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hair shampoo market was estimated at $29.70 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $44.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Emergence of organic hair care products, increase in consumer preference for hair treatments & masks, and growing need to protect hair from chemical-based products drive the growth of the global hair shampoo market. On the other hand, harmful effects of hair shampoos and availability of substitutes restrain the growth to some extent. However, Increase in demand for natural and eco-friendly products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hair Shampoo market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14576?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario-

The distorted supply chain and huge disruptions in production facilities impacted the global hair shampoo market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, innovation in products and increased sales via online channels are expected to help the market get back on track soon.



The global hair shampoo market is analyzed across product type, price point, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the non-medicated segment accounted for around two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The medicated segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on price point, the medium segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The high segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14576

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global hair shampoo market report include Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Johnson & Johnson, Kao Group, L’Oreal S.A., Marico Limited, Natura & Co., Estee Lauder Companies, and Oriflame Holding AG. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14576

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.