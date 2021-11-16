Only 32% of Americans to Drive as Thanksgiving Gas Prices Near Most Expensive Ever

Boston, MA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the economy may be bouncing back, Thanksgiving travel is not. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, revealed in its 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey that 32% of Americans plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year, a decline from 35% last year that compares to some 65% that planned to hit the road for Thanksgiving 2019.

The national average price of gasoline is projected to decline to $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, still amongst the highest we’ve seen in over seven years. But there remains a remote chance that should oil suddenly surge, gas prices could quickly follow and potentially beat 2012’s record for most expensive national average ever for the date: $3.44 per gallon.

“Similarly to last year, motorists are contending with a rise in Covid cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when many drive to celebrate with friends and family. Only this year, we’re also just cents away from the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever recorded,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With global oil demand surging this year as the pandemic has eased, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory - some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record. Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road."

Seventy-five percent of Americans also say that Covid-19 has had no impact on their holiday plans this year, up substantially from last year’s 46%. Yet, even less are traveling this year than in 2020. Fifty percent of Americans say they are driving less overall this year, and when asked what it would take for them to drive more, an overwhelming 78% said lower gas prices.

Those who are traveling are opting for shorter trips, with most (13%) expecting to spend 1-3 hours in the car. When it comes to making a rest stop, decent gas prices remained of most importance to those selecting, though location and convenience rose above the rest stop’s cleanliness in 2021’s results.

GasBuddy offers these travel tips for those who are traveling for Thanksgiving:

Use the GasBuddy app to watch for price differences between state lines: Gas prices can vary as much as $20 per tank in some areas of the country between state lines.

Use a gas discount card like Pay with GasBuddy® to lower your gas bill by as much as 25 cents per gallon. According to this year’s survey, 67% of Americans will be using a gas card or gas loyalty program when they fill up.

Methodology: GasBuddy analyzed 1474 responses to its 2021 Thanksgiving Travel Survey from October 28 - Nov 1, 2021.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. GasBuddy has delivered more than $3 billion in cumulative savings to its users through providing real-time gas price information at 150,000+ stations, offering cash back rewards on purchases with brand partners, and through the Pay with GasBuddy™ payments card that offers cents-off per gallon at virtually all gas stations across the US. As one of the most highly-rated apps in the history of the App Store, GasBuddy has been downloaded nearly 100 million times. Acquired by PDI Software in 2021, GasBuddy’s publishing and software businesses enable the world’s leading fuel, convenience, QSR and CPG companies to shorten the distance between the fueling public and their brands. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com.

