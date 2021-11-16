IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Matt Stang, CEO of Delic Holdings Corp.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Matt Stang, CEO of Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform committed to bringing science-backed benefits to all and reframing the psychedelic conversation.

Throughout the interview, Stang discussed the Delic ecosystem of businesses and examined how psychedelic research is driving a paradigm shift in the treatment of mental health.

“Delic is the world’s first psychedelic wellness corporation. We have three different businesses, but they all create this amazing ecosystem,” Stang said. “We have the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in America, with 12 clinics operational today under the Ketamine Wellness Centers and Ketamine Infusion Centers brands. We have Delic Labs, a Health Canada-licensed lab in Vancouver with licenses to do scientific research around cannabis, hemp and psychedelics, doing work for major companies across the space. And we have a media and events platform. I just came back from the largest psychedelic event in America; it’s called Meet Delic. We had our first year; we had over 2,500 people in attendance and some incredible names speaking. Then, we have a media platform called Reality Sandwich, which gets a couple hundred thousand people a month looking for information about psychedelics.”

“We feel that the time is right now. The mental health crisis is sweeping not only this country but the world,” he continued. “Last year, in America, we had four-times the highest amount of suicides ever. People are dying. People are hurting, and there are no good methods in the current toolbox of medical technology. At Meet Delic, our giant psychedelic wellness event, one of the doctors that was on our panels said the thing that’s so exciting with psychedelics is that there are curative numbers – not treatment numbers.”

“Rather than treating a disease you are curing it. You look at where we’re at with ketamine right now, and the numbers are in the 70%, 80%, sometimes 90% range for actually making people well,” Stang added. “You have this amazing new paradigm shift in treating people’s mental health, and that’s what we’re at the forefront of, being the largest chain in America, being in 10 states within a fairly close drive to 25-30 million people right now. We think it’s just very important that people have access to this.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Matt Stang, CEO of Delic Holdings Corp. (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), to learn more about the company’s proven leadership team, recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

