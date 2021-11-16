James J. Peterson Named Executive Chairman of Mobix Labs

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced that James “Jimmy” Peterson has been appointed executive chairman of the company’s board of directors, a newly created position.



Peterson was elected board chairman of Mobix Labs earlier this year, and he previously served as CEO and chairman of Microsemi Corporation, now Microchip Technology Inc.

“Jimmy has been instrumental in the growth and trajectory of Mobix Labs since we launched operations last year,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “He has been closely involved in our fundraising, strategic partnerships and global expansion, including our acquisition of Cosemi Technologies. It is only fitting that his new title fits his expanded role at the company. We are lucky to have his vision, leadership and operational experience, as Mobix Labs continues its rapid expansion.”

Mobix Labs recently announced the opening of a new design center in Sydney, Australia, and the completion of its acquisition of Cosemi Technologies, a global designer and manufacturer of hybrid active optical cables.

“Fabian and the management team have executed on the company’s growth strategy with remarkable precision,” said Peterson. “We were able to secure international agreements with distributors throughout the world, including Japan and China, which provide Mobix Labs with access to new markets, as we introduce our full suite of connectivity solutions to customers globally, including our newly introduced CMOS-based ultra-wideband mmWave 5G beamformer, among other leading antennas and RF circuits.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb47232f-0f09-4343-9600-18ddf59e2bd1



