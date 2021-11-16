Splash Beverage Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), an innovator in the beverage industry with a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, today announced the filing of its third quarter 2021 Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.

Highlights from the report include:

308% Growth in Quarterly Revenues Year-over-Year

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, were $2,827,393, an increase of $2,134,419 or 308%, over revenues of $692,974 in third quarter of 2020.

578% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in First Nine Months

Revenues in the first nine months of 2021 grew to $8,254,078, an increase of $7,036,369 or 578%, over $1,217,709 in the first nine months of 2020.

For the three-months ending September 30, 2021, the company sustained a $12.2 million loss from continuing operations, of which $8.8 million resulted from non-cash transactions.

For the nine-months ending September 30, 2021, the company sustained a $23.2 million loss from continuing operations, of which $13.3 million resulted from non-cash transactions.

“We continue to build robust year-over-growth revenue growth driven by all brands in our portfolio with particular strength coming from Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco. Our balance sheet remains strong with over $8 million in cash and equivalents, while most of our expenses were non-cash. During and immediately following the third quarter, we signed four distribution agreements to expand our footprint and drive revenues, and we enhanced our product lines through new packaging for TapouT, eco-friendly packaging for Pulpoloco, and a new four-pack for Copa di Vino. We expect strong growth in the fourth quarter as we anticipate signing additional key distribution agreements and benefit from the distribution agreements signed in Q3,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

The full 10-Q Quarterly Report can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001553788/000173112221001942/e3201_10-q.htm

