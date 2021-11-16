Paltalk Launches Paltalk Feed Message Board Functionality Aimed at Increasing User Engagement

Jericho, NY, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT ) (“Paltalk,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, is pleased to announce it has added a highly anticipated message board feature to its Paltalk platform named the “Paltalk Feed”.



Paltalk continues to build upon its success as an established scalable video platform and is proud to launch a real-time asynchronous message board granting users the ability to interact with the platform without a live video cam. This functionality has been absent from the Paltalk platform, and we believe the addition of the Paltalk Feed feature will increase usage of our applications. The functionality of the new feature allows users to comment, add photos or videos and contribute to conversations around shared interests on a digital message board. These comments can be shared at the user’s option with either friends of the user or the entire Paltalk community.

The new message board feature is designed to support increased user engagement, which we hope will create incremental revenue and income growth for Paltalk and further contribute to the Company’s healthy balance sheet, and positive cash flow in the future. The entrepreneurial management team is excited about the progress of the Company and expects the new message board feature to increase user engagement across all client types. Paltalk will also engage with popular platform influencers to drive usage of the new message board feature.

Jason Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paltalk, commented, “With over 20 years of technology innovation, our technology team is always looking to add useful features to enhance our platform and to increase user engagement. We believe this message board functionality will greatly improve the user experience and expand functionality to enable users to interact with Paltalk whether they are in a real time chat or not. We look forward to continuing to innovate and add capabilities to our platform.”

About Paltalk, Inc.

Paltalk, Inc. is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paltalk.com .

To be added to our news distribution list, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com/investor-alerts/ .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to retain the listing of its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Corporate Contact:

Investor Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com





Brian Loper

ClearThink

bloper@clearthink.capital

347-413-4234