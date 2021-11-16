Right on Brands, Inc. Reports Record 2nd Quarter

Dalles, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THC and Delta-9 (below the federal limit), announced today the company has filed it's 10-Q Quarterly Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 showing record gross sales for the quarter of over $237,000. In addition, the company is reporting that in October 2021, the company and its licensed store in Austin, Texas both had record monthly sales. Finally, the company expects that the Company’s sales for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 to also be a new record.

The company also issued the following corporate update: the company is still looking for another company owned location in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area and speaking with persons about licensed store locations in other areas. In addition, the company is also announcing today that its subsidiary, ENDO Brands is launching federally legal, by dry weight, Delta 9 gummies and cookies as well as HHC edibles and smokeable flower and vapes. The new products are the cutting edge in cannabinoid products and are designed to replace Delta 8, should the ban be upheld in Texas.

Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands, commented that the new store opening has increased corporate cash flow and that as of September 30, 2021, the company has reduced its overall liabilities approximately by $500,000 compared to the previous quarter. "The ENDO brands stores sales are steadily increasing, and the company is on its way from a developmental corporation to a profitable entity. We are very excited about the growth of the ENDO Brands chain and profitability on quarter-to-quarter basis."

Finally, the company is aware of the news of draft legislation by Rep. Nancy Mace concerning the legalization of cannabis and is following its development very excitedly.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry-leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products.

The 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 can be found here:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001580262/000147793221008315/rton_10q.htm

To learn more, please visit: https://www.EndoBrands.com

E-email Inquiries: info@endobrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

6501 Dalrock Road

Suite 100

Rowlett, Texas 75089

214-299-9528

Austin Licensed Location:

12412 Limerick Avenue (at the corner of Limerick and Parmer Lane_

Austin, Texas 75087

www.endoofaustin.com

512-621-0649

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.