Genasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Richard S. Danforth and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Klahn, are scheduled to participate in the following December investor conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference (Virtual)

Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. To schedule a meeting with Genasys or to register for the conference, please contact your representative at Barclays.

Imperial Capital 2021 Security Investor Conference (SIC)

SIC will be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City December 14 - 15, 2021. Management will host meetings and a group presentation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. To register for the conference and schedule a meeting with management, please use the link below or contact your representative at Imperial Capital.

SIC Registration Link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_73699/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.