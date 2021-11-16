SharpLink Gaming and Quintar Join Forces to Produce Immersive, Personalized Sports Betting Experience at Live Sports Events

MINNEAPOLIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, and Quintar, Inc., the developer of the world’s first Augmented Reality (AR) centered sport fan technology platform, today jointly announced that the companies have agreed to partner to integrate their respective technologies to produce an AR experience that combines live sporting events with real-time sports betting for sports fans – whether they are at the event or viewing live game action from home on the television.



Quintar was founded by former Intel Sports executives, Sankar “Jay” Jayaram and Jeff Jonas. Among other impressive career accomplishments, the pair previously founded virtual reality firm Voke, which was acquired by Intel in 2017 and became a foundational aspect of the technology titan’s sports division. Developed by Quintar’s team of industry veterans from NBA Digital, Turner Sports, Sportvision and Magic Leap, among other iconic companies, Quintar’s proprietary “Q.reality” is a device-agnostic platform designed to deliver sports fans with new, highly dynamic interactive experiences. Using a combination of long range registration to place accurate, dynamic AR content on the field, court or course, and live stereoscopic streaming, Q.reality allows content creators and rights holders to deliver personalized, social and gamification experiences for fans on mobile phones, televisions and AR wearables.

SharpLink’s technology development team will work with Quintar’s team to create a fully turnkey platform that will allow sports bettors to participate in live sports events via AR, check game data, compare betting lines, socialize with friends and place bets with multiple sportsbook operators. In addition to integrating their respective proprietary technologies – SharpLink’s C4 engine and Quintar’s Q.reality – SharpLink is tasked with architecting the backend gamification features, including registration, scoring, grading and leaderboard, among other technical elements. Quintar will be responsible for developing the interactive AR elements that are synchronized to playing surfaces and can be viewed on mobile devices when at the sporting venue or streamed via 3D video to a table-top in a living room. The proposed new platform will be able to be integrated into iOS or Android apps or into an exclusive app built around a specific AR device.

“This is truly game-changing innovation at its finest and will result in SharpLink and Quintar delivering sports fans with an unprecedented, interactive, game day experience when engaging with and betting on their favorite sports, teams and players,” said Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO of SharpLink. “I have known Jay and Jeff for years and firmly share their belief that through development of cutting-edge technology, the opportunity in AR-enhanced online sports betting could be highly disruptive to the industry. Moreover, given our combined industry experience and similar spheres of influence with key decision makers in sports media, we also share the belief that growth opportunities for both our companies could prove to be potentially limitless in the long-term.”

Jayaram, CEO of Quintar, noted, “The global Extended Reality market, which includes AR, is expected to exceed $125 billion by the end of 2026 and, according to market research firm Statista, reach 85 million AR users in the United States, alone, by the end of 2023. When combined with the forecasted $150 billion market opportunity in U.S. sports betting, the long-term value proposition presents explosive growth potential for enterprising companies taking the lead in delivering technology-enabling solutions to fans, sports media operators and sportsbooks. Sports fans are becoming increasingly demanding and expect entertainment, fun and information alongside their desired content and viewing experiences. Marrying in-game sports betting with the thrill of AR is, in our opinion, an obvious combination and one that is going to have measurable impact on the world of sports for years to come.”

About Quintar, Inc.

Quintar is a Silicon Valley company focused on Augmented Reality experiences for live sports and entertainment events. The Company’s Q.reality Platform uses a combination of long range registration to place accurate, dynamic AR content on the field, course or court, and live stereoscopic streaming, allowing content creators and rights holders to deliver personalized, socialized and gamified experiences for fans on mobile phones, TVs and AR wearables at the venue or in their own living room. Solutions like ecommerce, sports betting, games and NFT marketplaces can also be integrated into the platform to help enhance engagement. For more information, visit www.quintar.ai.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion Platform delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming sector. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

