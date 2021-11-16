Muscle Maker, Inc. Posts Another Triple Digit Revenue Increase in Q3, Improving Financial Results

Health-focused restaurant company experiences 190% revenue gains as the integration of recent acquisitions begins to be reported

League City, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL ), the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Pokemoto and Superfit Foods, today announced the posting of its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 15th for the 13-week period ending September 30, 2021.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc., commented, “The recently posted 3rd Quarter net loss narrowed to ($433K) which is the best performing quarter since our IPO. As the impact of Covid falls further into the rear-view mirror and the restaurant industry continues to recover, we are starting to see a positive impact to our portfolio of “healthier for you” brands – Muscle Maker Grill, Superfit Foods and Pokemoto. Not only have we experienced a significant top line revenue increase, we are also seeing our operating metrics improve year over year as the new entities are integrated into the overall Muscle Maker Inc., portfolio of companies.”

Roper continued, “We are very excited to finally be able to fully execute against our growth strategy. We had our IPO in February 2020 and immediately rolled into full Covid lockdowns and quarantines. As everyone knows, the restaurant industry was hit hard by these restrictions. While we are not fully removed from Covid and its impact, we have been able to focus more on our growth strategy. Over the last seven months, Muscle Maker Inc., has made multiple growth-oriented announcements, including: acquisition of Superfit Foods, acquisition of Pokemoto, opening four new locations on the Northern Virginia Community College campuses, launching our Pokemoto franchising strategy which has already resulted in five franchise agreements signed, partnered with Franserve the world’s largest franchising consulting firm and signing a 40-unit development deal in Saudi Arabia.”

“Our growth plan focuses on strategic acquisitions and franchising. Our team has extensive franchise experience in sales, real estate and operations and we will leverage this experience to focus in on our growth strategy. Pokemoto, a healthier for you Hawaiian poke bowl brand is trending in the food segment. The concept boasts low build out and labor costs, ease of operations, small footprints and is highly favorable with both the Millennial and Gen Z demographics. All of the aforementioned plus the vast gamut of experience of our management team makes us believe we have a winning combination that should drive franchise growth.”

The recent acquisitions and openings bring the current total open store count of all entities to 42 corporately owned and franchised locations. The Company has signed leases, development and franchise agreements that represent an additional 47 locations, which, if fully executed upon, will more than double the size of the current store count.

