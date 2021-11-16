Latch Announces Partner Products with Global Access Leaders

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced new partnerships with Marks USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC), and TownSteel, Inc., along with an intended partnership with dormakaba Holding AG (SWX: DOKA). The powerful combination of these partnerships should bring LatchOS to even more residents, property managers, and guests, and help accelerate Latch’s growth across new market segments, lock formats, and verticals.



“From the beginning, our vision for Latch has been much broader than access. Our value is in delivering holistic, open solutions that drive user engagement and transform the way people experience the spaces where they live, work, and visit,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “As we continue to scale our business, we are excited to bring the power of LatchOS to even more spaces, doors, and people around the world. We are thrilled to partner with these industry leaders to help us accelerate our path forward and meet the rapidly growing market demand for LatchOS.”

The offerings with Marks, TownSteel, and dormakaba are expected to be the first access-based partner offerings in Latch’s growing ecosystem of integrated first- and third-party devices, software, and services.

Initial offerings are expected to focus on:

Growing new market segments: Marks and Latch plan to launch a new Latch Lens integration with the Marks ArchiTech Series Networx Locks. The widespread adoption of this mortise-style lock will streamline retrofit installations and help expand Latch’s footprint in new market segments.

Marks and Latch plan to launch a new Latch Lens integration with the Marks ArchiTech Series Networx Locks. The widespread adoption of this mortise-style lock will streamline retrofit installations and help expand Latch’s footprint in new market segments. Delivering new lock formats: In response to growing customer demand for new lock formats, TownSteel and Latch plan to deliver an interconnect lock powered by the Latch Lens. This solution will be available first with a major national retrofit customer before being rolled out nationally.

In response to growing customer demand for new lock formats, TownSteel and Latch plan to deliver an interconnect lock powered by the Latch Lens. This solution will be available first with a major national retrofit customer before being rolled out nationally. Driving geographic expansion: dormakaba and Latch plan to launch a new integration between dormakaba’s resivo connected access devices and LatchOS to bring the full Latch software experience to new and existing dormakaba customers across Europe.



“We are excited to expand the Marks USA product portfolio and offer new LatchOS-enabled locks to deliver an exceptional, connected access experience for all of our customers,” said Richard Soloway, NAPCO Security Technologies Chairman and President. “By combining our industry-leading, quality architectural door access hardware with the power of LatchOS, we can provide a more robust, fluid user experience and enable our customers’ end users to take advantage of the full Latch software suite, from their lobby, to their apartment, to their office, and all the Marks door locks in between.”

“At TownSteel, we are looking forward to our new Interconnected Partnership with Latch. Like Latch, our mission is to never stop thinking of innovative ways to elevate the industry with the most advanced security lock solutions coming to front doors around the world,” said Kevin Hamilton, President of TownSteel. “We are thrilled to be able to expand our product portfolio to offer new LatchOS-enabled locks, delivering an exceptional connected experience for our customers.”

More information on Latch’s partner program can be found here: https://www.latch.com/the-latch-lens-partner-program.

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 43 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding adoption of Latch’s technology and products. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "would," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s future products, performance, and operations, and the related benefits to shareholders, customers, and residents and the Company’s strategy. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Latch’s ability to implement business plans and changes and developments in the industry in which Latch competes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021 and other documents filed by Latch from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

