VistaGen Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Jefferies analyst, Andrew Tsai as part of the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Management will be available during the conference for virtual one-on-one meetings.



A webcast of VistaGen’s presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com and will be available for up to 30 days following the conference.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS indications. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

