GreenBox POS Appoints Jacqueline B. Reynolds as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging fintech company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, announced today the appointment of Jacqueline B. Reynolds to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.



With decades of experience leading some of the world’s most coveted brands, Jacqueline is respected as a world-class global marketer. Household names such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Verizon, Walmart, L’Oreal, Xbox, 7-Eleven and a myriad of other Fortune 500 companies have trusted Jacqueline’s strategy and creative leadership, consumer insights, brand development and digital / social media marketing prowess to launch massive consumer campaigns. Having held senior leadership positions at global brands, top agencies and media companies, Jacqueline has spearheaded award-winning programs with global partners, such as NFL, Super Bowl LIV, The Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Sony Pictures, Universal Music and others. Most recently, Jacqueline was Vice President of Marketing for Sprouts Farmers Market. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Miami.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Jacqueline will lead all marketing strategy, including the development of GreenBox’s brand positioning, along with a communications plan to relevantly connect with customers and investors, focused across a variety of platforms. “GreenBox is a marketer’s dream, offering customers something completely unique in an industry that is ripe for disruption,” says Jacqueline.

“Jacqueline brings a bold vision, incredibly deep marketing experience and a data-driven approach to brand building,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox. “Her ability to shape the conversation, humanize the brand and establish GreenBox as a trusted solution will be critical in achieving our mission to build compliant, cutting edge blockchain ledger tokenized payment solutions for the diverse, evolving and dynamic global market.”

Jacqueline added, “GreenBox is laser-focused on driving value, launching our products globally and demystifying the experience of using digital blockchain for payment and banking solutions, which makes it an amazing time to join the team. I’m confident that we can build tremendous momentum for the GreenBox brand.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, we invite you to visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

